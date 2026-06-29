Kai Trump Returns to Golf After Suffering Wrist Injury Ahead of College Debut: 'Just Like Riding a Bike'
June 29 2026, Updated 12:46 p.m. ET
Kai Trump is back on the golf course!
The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump shared an instagram clip of herself playing her signature sport on Sunday, June 28.
Kai Trump Looked Tee-rific on Golf Course
"Just like riding a bike #golf #comeback #injury #viral," she penned alongside the video. Kai donned a short white skort, matching hat and a light blue polo as she took big swings on the putting green.
Kai Trump to Attend University of Miami to Play Golf
Last year, the future University of Miami student suffered a left-wrist injury during golf practice.
This past January, Kai underwent a procedure to fix her ECU tendon and triangular fibrocartilage complex in her wrist. Following the surgery, she spent months doing rehab to build up strength back in her arm.
Kai got candid in a YouTube video last month about her devastating wrist accident, and shared insight into her recovery.
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“Because now my wrist is like bionic and there’s a lot of stuff going on in there, I always have to like warm up my wrist now, which I’ve never done before. It does kind of hurt still,” the athlete explained.
“I have no muscle on my arm," she continued as she raised her arm up. "But it’s a good warm-up, to be honest with you. It seems stupid, but I also don’t want surgery again. So, not going through that again.”
Kai Trump Underwent Surgery for Wrist Injury
Kai further revealed she feared she would "lose" her golfing skills after not playing for several months. However, she dished she still had her "touch" once she got back into practice following her physical therapy.
"That’s what happens when you do not play golf for seven months. You actually get better. Try it out. Just don’t practice. My coaches would love to hear that. For me, it worked out pretty well," she quipped.
Kai Trump Is 'Extremely Focused' on Her Athletic Career
Kai's return to golf comes just a month after she graduated high school and announced she would be attending the University of Miami this fall to play the sport.
An insider divulged in May that Kai is "excited" to start college, however, she's "extremely focused" on her pro golfing career.
"She has demonstrated the discipline to continue with it and go as far as she can," the source told People at the time. "Kai was impressed with the team in Miami and is excited about going to school there."
"She is a good player. I think she will improve a great deal under the right coaching," they added.