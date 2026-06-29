Kai Trump Returns to Golf After Suffering Wrist Injury Ahead of College Debut: 'Just Like Riding a Bike'

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Kai Trump is back on the golf course! The 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump shared an instagram clip of herself playing her signature sport on Sunday, June 28.

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Kai Trump Looked Tee-rific on Golf Course

View this post on Instagram Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump made her grand return to the golf course on Sunday, June 28, months after enduring a wrist injury.

"Just like riding a bike #golf #comeback #injury #viral," she penned alongside the video. Kai donned a short white skort, matching hat and a light blue polo as she took big swings on the putting green.

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Kai Trump to Attend University of Miami to Play Golf

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump is the 19-year-old granddaughter of President Donald Trump.

Last year, the future University of Miami student suffered a left-wrist injury during golf practice. This past January, Kai underwent a procedure to fix her ECU tendon and triangular fibrocartilage complex in her wrist. Following the surgery, she spent months doing rehab to build up strength back in her arm. Kai got candid in a YouTube video last month about her devastating wrist accident, and shared insight into her recovery.

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Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump suffered an injury to her wrist last year during her golf practice.

“Because now my wrist is like bionic and there’s a lot of stuff going on in there, I always have to like warm up my wrist now, which I’ve never done before. It does kind of hurt still,” the athlete explained. “I have no muscle on my arm," she continued as she raised her arm up. "But it’s a good warm-up, to be honest with you. It seems stupid, but I also don’t want surgery again. So, not going through that again.”

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Kai Trump Underwent Surgery for Wrist Injury

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram The athlete revealed last month her wrist felt 'bionic' after her surgery.

Kai further revealed she feared she would "lose" her golfing skills after not playing for several months. However, she dished she still had her "touch" once she got back into practice following her physical therapy. "That’s what happens when you do not play golf for seven months. You actually get better. Try it out. Just don’t practice. My coaches would love to hear that. For me, it worked out pretty well," she quipped.

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Kai Trump Is 'Extremely Focused' on Her Athletic Career

Source: @kaitrump/Instagram Kai Trump graduated high school last month.