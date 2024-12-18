Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump, 17, Reveals How the President-Elect 'Embarrassed' Her on the Golf Course: 'Awkward!'
Kai Trump, the 17-year-old granddaughter of former President Donald Trump, shared an "embarrassing" moment involving her famous grandfather and one of her male friends on the golf course.
On Tuesday, December 17, the 17-year-old posted a "get to know me better" Q&A video with fans on her YouTube channel and revealed how the president-elect reacted when he met one of her male friends.
"My most embarrassing moment with my grandpa is I brought one of my guy friends to play golf and he goes, 'Oh my God! Look how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that," she told her viewers. "And I got so embarrassed because like, he has a girlfriend. That was just awkward. That’s my most embarrassing moment ever."
During the Q&A video, Kai said Donald, 78, embarrassed her a second time when he met a guy she was talking to but decided not to go into detail about that particular incident.
The Trump grandchild also admitted she's learned a lot of lessons from her famous grandpa.
"He’s taught me to never give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and never stop trying because one day, it will happen," she shared. "And he’s president of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams!"
Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his ex-wife Vanessa Pergolizzi, also revealed her celebrity crush as she grabbed her phone to help verify his name before asking herself, "Why do I need my phone?"
"His name is Drew Starkey, and he is on Outer Banks," the teen revealed. "All right, my celebrity crush is Drew Starkey from Outer Banks. I love him, so yeah, that’s my celebrity crush."
The 31-year-old actor plays Rafe Cameron on the hit Netflix mystery teen drama show and is rumored to be dating actress Odessa A’zion, 24.
Last month, Kai celebrated her grandfather’s 2024 presidential election win over Vice President Kamala Harris with a sweet message.
"No one works harder or cares more about the American people," she tweeted just hours after the results came in on Nov. 5.
Kai also revealed she is planning to attend the University of Miami in 2026.
"I will major in business. I think that’s perfect for me," she commented, following in her family’s footsteps. "I wanted to be a doctor for the longest time, but I saw blood one day, and I just realized that I can’t do it."