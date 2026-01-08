Kaia Gerber Goes Braless in Lacy Jumpsuit Exposing Her Chest: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber channeled her signature sultry style in her first Instagram post of 2026. The model, 24, stunned in a plunging black jumpsuit with a lace bodice and thick belt buckle on Thursday, January 8. She wore her brunette hair straight and turned to the side to capture a selfie of herself posing in front of a movie poster.

Article continues below advertisement

In her photo dump, she showcased several of her favorite designs from Mango, including a sparkly black halter top, a thin slip dress and another lacy number with a ruffled, high neckline. The star sported black eyeliner and smokey eyeshadow in each selfie. She captioned her post with a simple heart envelope emoji and tagged the clothing brand. Gerber limited the comments section to her inner circle, including actress Rachel Zegler, who commented, “I know a baddie when I see one.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Garber Spills on Her Relationship With Makeup

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber showcased several of her favorite looks as of late.

Gerber’s glam selfies come nearly one month after she explained how her relationship with makeup has changed over time. “I've never been someone who does really bold or colorful makeup looks. I’ve always gravitated more towards natural or something a little bit smoky,” she said in a December 12, 2025, interview. “As I've gotten older, I've started to enjoy makeup more.”

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber loves to wear makeup.

Gerber admitted that when she was a young model, she rarely wore makeup when she wasn’t on set. “I didn't have that itch in my personal life. But now that I'm older, I've really started to love and appreciate the act of getting ready,” she expressed. “I just love being a girl so much, and the fact that you can take as much time as you need to get ready. It’s one of my favorite parts of the day. I’ve fallen in love with makeup again.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber bared her chest in a lacy ensemble.

The 24-year-old added, “I love getting ready — it’s almost like meditation for me, especially if I'm getting ready with friends. Once I get to dinner, I don’t actually care because I just had the best time getting ready. I think there's a common misconception that we need to wear makeup for other people, and maybe that's true for some people, but I feel most of the women that I talk to are not wearing makeup for other people — they’re wearing it for themselves — myself included.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kaia Gerber's Mom Cindy Crawford Told Her 'Less Is More'

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber is Cindy Crawford's daughter.