Austin Butler Was 'More Invested in His Career' Than His Relationship With Kaia Gerber Before Split: He's 'a Good Guy'
Though Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have gone their separate ways, a source claims the two weren't on the same page.
“Austin is a good guy,” a source dished, “but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.”
As OK! previously reported, it was revealed in early January that the Elvis star, 33, and the model, 23, broke up toward the end of 2024.
The news comes days after the catwalk queen was seen on a getaway with her mother, Cindy Crawford, and her father, Rande Gerber, in Cabo San Lucas — but Butler was nowhere in sight.
The couple was first linked in December 2021, but they didn't make their relationship public until March 2022.
"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out. They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."
They later made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year.
"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," an insider told In Touch.
"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," the source declared. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she’s asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"
Last year, Kaia kept mum about her relationship with the The Carrie Diaries alum. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told WSJ. Magazine.
After Kaia graced the cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, Austin gushed over his lady.
"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."
Life & Style spoke to the first source.