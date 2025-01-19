or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Austin Butler
OK LogoNEWS

Austin Butler Was 'More Invested in His Career' Than His Relationship With Kaia Gerber Before Split: He's 'a Good Guy'

kaia gerber austin butler split details
Source: mega

Austin Butler was 'more invested in his career' than focusing on Kaia Gerber, a source claimed.

By:

Jan. 19 2025, Published 5:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Though Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber have gone their separate ways, a source claims the two weren't on the same page.

“Austin is a good guy,” a source dished, “but everyone is being realistic about the fact that he’s way more invested in his career than he is in this relationship.”

Article continues below advertisement
kaia gerber austin butler split details
Source: mega

The couple was first linked in 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, it was revealed in early January that the Elvis star, 33, and the model, 23, broke up toward the end of 2024.

The news comes days after the catwalk queen was seen on a getaway with her mother, Cindy Crawford, and her father, Rande Gerber, in Cabo San Lucas — but Butler was nowhere in sight.

Article continues below advertisement
kaia gerber austin butler split details
Source: mega

The former flames split toward the end of 2024, according to a source.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple was first linked in December 2021, but they didn't make their relationship public until March 2022.

"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other," a source told Entertainment Tonight in January 2022. "They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out. They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."

Article continues below advertisement
kaia gerber austin butler split details
Source: mega

Kaia Gerber said she wanted to keep her relationship with Austin Butler 'private.'

MORE ON:
Austin Butler

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

They later made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala that same year.

"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," an insider told In Touch.

"It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal," the source declared. "After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she’s asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"

Article continues below advertisement
kaia gerber austin butler split details
Source: mega

The actor is focused on his career, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Last year, Kaia kept mum about her relationship with the The Carrie Diaries alum. “Honestly, I feel like so few things in my life are private, and that is one of the things that I try to keep as sacred as possible,” she told WSJ. Magazine.

Article continues below advertisement

After Kaia graced the cover of British Vogue alongside 40 other influential women, Austin gushed over his lady.

"It was legendary," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It was amazing. I loved getting to see that. What an exciting cover. I loved it."

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.