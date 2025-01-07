Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber Break Up After 3 Years of Dating
Austin Butler and Kaia Gerber reportedly called it quits on their three-year relationship.
Sources familiar with the Elvis star, 33, and the model, 23, claimed they broke up around the end of 2024, but noted there was no hard feelings between them.
This relationship update comes days after Gerber was spotted vacationing for New Year's with her mother, Cindy Crawford, and her father, Rande Gerber, in Cabo San Lucas with Butler nowhere in sight.
The pair also previously sparked rumors their relationship was on the rocks after not publicly being seen together for several months. However, they appeared to shut down talk of a potential split in October 2024 when they were photographed holding hands with each other while out and about in New York.
Butler and Gerber have been linked since late 2021, shortly after the end of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Jacob Elordi.
"Kaia and Austin are seeing each other," a source told ET Online in January 2022. "They're getting to know each other better and having a lot of fun hanging out. They're very sweet and affectionate with each other and it feels comfortable between the two of them."
The former lovebirds made their red-carpet debut at the Met Gala in May 2022.
The following year, rumors swirled Gerber and Butler had moved in together when the Dune star was seen helping his girlfriend move things into a new home.
"They’re very much in love. He’s always at her place, and she’s always at his place, so they figured why not just live together," a source spilled at the time. "It sounds cheesy, but their relationship is the real deal. After two weeks of dating, Kaia told him that she loves him, and now she’s asked him to move into her Los Angeles home!"
According to an insider, the Bottoms actress was initially worried her famous parents would disapprove of their 10-year age gap, but she was confident they would "warm to Austin once they met him — and they did!"
"Cindy and Rande have totally welcomed Austin into the family and approve of them living together," added the insider.
TMZ reported Butler and Gerber's split occurred at the end of 2024.