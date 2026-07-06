Kaia Gerber Twins With Her Famous Mom Cindy Crawford for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: See Stunning Photo

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @thejoehandwerker/Instagram Kaia Gerber and Cindy Crawford showcased their signature elegance by wearing coordinating black gowns to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding celebration.

For the special occasion, Gerber wowed in a sleek black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her model physique. She styled her shoulder-length caramel brunette hair in effortless beach waves and completed the look with bronzed makeup and a nude lip. Crawford matched her daughter's elegant vibe in a sophisticated black one-shoulder gown. The fashion icon wore her signature chestnut hair in soft waves and paired the timeless look with understated jewelry, allowing the dress to take center stage. Handwerker kept the caption simple, writing, "@kaiagerber for t&t 🪽," while also crediting Gerber's makeup and hair team.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Swift's Longtime Connection to Crawford and Gerber

Source: MEGA Taylor Swift's friendship with the Crawford-Gerber family stretches back nearly a decade through music videos, award shows and personal friendships.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Gerber and Delevingne Showed Their Swiftie Side

Source: @kaiagerber/Instagram Kaia Gerber has publicly supported Taylor Swift for years, including celebrating the release of ‘Folklore’ with one of the singer's iconic cardigans.

Years later, Gerber and Delevingne proudly showed their love for Swift once again. In 2020, Delevingne and Gerber posed in matching oversized "Folklore" cardigans — replicas of the cozy sweater Swift wore in her "Cardigan" music video. Crawford's daughter thanked the Grammy winner by writing, “@taylorswift we love our CARDIGAN,” on her Instagram Stories while including a snippet of the song. Swift had mailed the signature sweaters to several famous friends to celebrate the release of her album.

Kloss Also Attended the Wedding

Source: MEGA Karlie Kloss also attended the wedding, adding to the reunion of several familiar faces from Taylor Swift's ‘Bad Blood’ era.