Kaia Gerber Twins With Her Famous Mom Cindy Crawford for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding: See Stunning Photo
July 6 2026, Published 8:44 a.m. ET
Like mother, like daughter!
On Friday, July 3, Kaia Gerber and her supermodel mom, Cindy Crawford, looked almost identical as they stepped out for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's star-studded wedding. The mother-daughter duo appeared in separate glamorous photos shared by hairstylist Joe Handwerker on Instagram.
For the special occasion, Gerber wowed in a sleek black strapless gown with a sweetheart neckline that accentuated her model physique. She styled her shoulder-length caramel brunette hair in effortless beach waves and completed the look with bronzed makeup and a nude lip.
Crawford matched her daughter's elegant vibe in a sophisticated black one-shoulder gown. The fashion icon wore her signature chestnut hair in soft waves and paired the timeless look with understated jewelry, allowing the dress to take center stage.
Handwerker kept the caption simple, writing, "@kaiagerber for t&t 🪽," while also crediting Gerber's makeup and hair team.
Swift's Longtime Connection to Crawford and Gerber
Swift's friendship with Crawford dates back to the singer's Reputation era. In 2015, the supermodel famously appeared in Swift's "Bad Blood" music video alongside fellow stars Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, Jessica Alba and Mariska Hargitay.
Later that year, Gerber also appeared in an Instagram group photo alongside Crawford, Swift, Karlie Kloss and Cara Delevingne as they proudly showed off the MTV Moon Person trophies they won for the blockbuster music video.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Gerber and Delevingne Showed Their Swiftie Side
Years later, Gerber and Delevingne proudly showed their love for Swift once again.
In 2020, Delevingne and Gerber posed in matching oversized "Folklore" cardigans — replicas of the cozy sweater Swift wore in her "Cardigan" music video.
Crawford's daughter thanked the Grammy winner by writing, “@taylorswift we love our CARDIGAN,” on her Instagram Stories while including a snippet of the song.
Swift had mailed the signature sweaters to several famous friends to celebrate the release of her album.
Kloss Also Attended the Wedding
Meanwhile, Kloss — another "Bad Blood" music video alum — was also spotted heading to the celebration. She wore a shimmering strapless gold gown paired with coordinating sandals, while her husband, Joshua Kushner, opted for a classic suit.
Kloss and Swift first met during the 2013 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, but years later, rumors began circulating that the two were no longer close. The model later denied speculation about a falling out.
While speaking to The New York Times in 2018, she insisted she and Swift were still in touch.
“Don't believe everything you read," she said.
She later shared a photo with the "Cruel Summer" singer from Swift's Reputation Tour that same year.
Although the pair haven't been photographed together much since then, Kloss attended Swift's Eras Tour stop at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where fans spotted her enjoying the concert from the audience.