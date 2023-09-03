Karlie Kloss' Appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Meant a Lot' to the Singer After Yearslong Feud: 'They Have Been Talking Since'

The ladies, who met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, were inseparable for quite some time, but in 2018, Kloss was seen out with Katy Perry, Swift's then-nemesis.

When Kloss got married to Joshua Kushner in 2019, fans were shocked when Swift wasn't in attendance.

"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source added. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."