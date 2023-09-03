Karlie Kloss' Appearance at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour 'Meant a Lot' to the Singer After Yearslong Feud: 'They Have Been Talking Since'
When Karlie Kloss attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in L.A. in early August, it sent shockwaves through Taylor Nation.
Though the model, 31, didn't get the VIP treatment, as she was not in the usual tent with other celeb guests, it still "meant a lot when Karlie showed up,” said the insider. “They have been talking since.”
The Chicago native looked like she was having fun alongside some of her pals, including model Marianne Fonseca and fashion designer Misha Nonoo — a notable close pal of Meghan Markle, who also was spotted jamming out at one of Swift's Los Angeles shows.
Ever since the pop star, 33, split from Joe Alwyn earlier this year, she is keen on spending more time with her pals, including Emma Stone, Selena Gomez and Cara Delevingne, who Swift was seen hanging with at Jack Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley in Long Beach Island, N.J., in late August.
“Taylor has been making a big point of spending more time with old friends now that she’s single again,” an insider dished. “She feels in hindsight she may have been a little anti-social during her time with Joe.”
As OK! previously reported, the "Cruel Summer" songstress and Kloss haven't been seen together in years, sparking rumors of a rift. However, it seems like there's no more bad blood between them.
"They're like sisters," another source said of their relationship. "And sometimes sisters fight, but they've let it go and are closer than ever now."
The ladies, who met at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2013, were inseparable for quite some time, but in 2018, Kloss was seen out with Katy Perry, Swift's then-nemesis.
When Kloss got married to Joshua Kushner in 2019, fans were shocked when Swift wasn't in attendance.
"Whatever their differences were, that's all water under the bridge now," the source added. "Taylor was very happy to see Karlie at the show. They even chatted afterward and made plans to see each other soon."
