Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding in Shocking Twist

Article continues below advertisement

After much speculation, Karlie Kloss is seemingly attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on Friday, July 3, in New York City. According to new photos obtained by People, the model, 33, was seen exiting a building to go to the big event. In the pictures, Kloss wore a strapless gold dress and coordinating sandals. For his part, her husband wore a suit.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' Friendship

Source: mega The former friends met in 2013.

The former friends met in 2013 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Years later, rumors swirled that they were no longer pals. The blonde beauty denied they had a falling out. While speaking to The New York Times in 2018, she said she was still talking with the pop star. “Don't believe everything you read," she said. She later posted a photo with the "Cruel Summer" singer, 36, from her Reputation tour that year.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: mega The pair's wedding is allegedly on July 3.

Years later, they were not seen together. However, Kloss stopped by Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. She sat in the crowd, according to video and photos obtained by social media users. Though neither spoke about their alleged feud, Kloss was asked about Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department in 2024. "I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," she told Yahoo Life when asked which song is her favorite. "She's got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off.'"

Source: mega The duo started dating in 2023.