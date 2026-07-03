Karlie Kloss and Husband Joshua Kushner Attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Wedding in Shocking Twist
July 3 2026, Updated 6:36 p.m. ET
After much speculation, Karlie Kloss is seemingly attending Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding on Friday, July 3, in New York City.
According to new photos obtained by People, the model, 33, was seen exiting a building to go to the big event. In the pictures, Kloss wore a strapless gold dress and coordinating sandals. For his part, her husband wore a suit.
Inside Taylor Swift and Karlie Kloss' Friendship
The former friends met in 2013 at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Years later, rumors swirled that they were no longer pals.
The blonde beauty denied they had a falling out.
While speaking to The New York Times in 2018, she said she was still talking with the pop star. “Don't believe everything you read," she said.
She later posted a photo with the "Cruel Summer" singer, 36, from her Reputation tour that year.
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Years later, they were not seen together. However, Kloss stopped by Swift's Eras Tour at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. She sat in the crowd, according to video and photos obtained by social media users.
Though neither spoke about their alleged feud, Kloss was asked about Swift's album The Tortured Poets Department in 2024.
"I'd say the whole album. I mean, her music is classic," she told Yahoo Life when asked which song is her favorite. "She's got so many hits. I definitely love 'Shake It Off.'"
As OK! previously reported, Swift and Kelce, 36, who started dating in 2023, are allegedly getting married on July 3. Around 1,000 guests are expected to attend the big celebration, which is rumored to start around 5:30 p.m.
In addition to Kloss, other A-listers are flocking to the big event, including Lena Dunham, Julianne Moore, Ethan Hawke, The Chainsmokers, Erin Andrews, Benson Boone and more.
The pair allegedly hosted a rehearsal dinner the night before.
"It looks very special," a source dished to People. "They have grass, carpets and canopies, and it looks like a place where you'd get married. There's a stage set up, but it's special."
The outlet also reported guests have been asked to follow a black-tie dress code and a no-phone policy is in place.
The source said, "Guests have been told there will be a phone check upon arrival."