Former 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Spotted Out & About After Fans Speculate She's Pregnant
Former Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry made a rare public appearance earlier this week, visiting a local convenience store in Delaware on Monday, September 26.
The ex-reality star kept it cool and casual during her errands, sporting a blue, oversized graphic tee, black yoga pants and matching sneakers, her hair tossed into a messy bun as she spotted a pair of brown-framed eyeglasses.
Lowry also had a bump during her outing, with fans speculating she's pregnant with her boyfriend Elijah Scott's baby.
Though she hasn't confirmed the news just yet, social media is buzzing with theories.
"We all knew she was pregnant again. She's trying to pull a Kylie Jenner," one person said, while another added, "If she is pregnant, why does she think she's Kylie Jenner? Hiding her pregnancy."
Her day out comes just months after Lowry revealed she would be parting ways with MTV’s Teen Mom 2 after 11 years.
“I think I need to move on,” Lowry told hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab at the show’s season 11 reunion last May. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”
“I think that we should part ways,” she continued. “I think this should be the end.”
Prior to joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, Lowry first rose to fame following her appearance on the second season of MTV’s 16 and Pregnant in 2010. She joined the cast of the show’s long-running spinoff in 2011.
Shortly after her confession at the finale, the star detailed her rationale for leaving the iconic series, citing both her family and her own well-being as catalysts behind her decision.
"I want to focus on my self-growth and my kids and I didn't feel like the show aligned with the goals that I have anymore," the mom-of-four explained. "I decided it was time for me to move on."
Despite her choice to say goodbye to the reality show, the star said seeing her mistakes onscreen helped broach several important discussions with her sons, Isaac, 12, Lincoln, 8, Lux, 5, and Creed, 2
"I know I get a lot of backlash for some of the choices that I make," Lowry admitted during her subsequent television appearance.
"But I'm just so open about the things that I do and the mistakes that I've made that I feel good about using my mistakes as an open line of communication with my kids,” she continued. “If they have a question about something, we can explain it, we can talk about it."
