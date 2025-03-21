Kailyn Lowry's Fiancé Elijah Scott Cheated on Her, TikTok Star Alleges

Britt claims she was on a cruise in May 2024 when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino.

“We ended up going to the club that night, we ended up going in the hot tub,” she shared.

Since she just go out of a “very abusive” relationship, Britt admitted she was “looking for a rebound,” leading to her sleeping with him.

At the time, she said she didn’t do a “background check” and had no idea he was engaged to Lowry. When scrolling TikTok recently, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host came up in her "For You" page. In one of the videos, she noticed Scott and thought he looked “awfully familiar.”