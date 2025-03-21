Kailyn Lowry's Fiancé Elijah Scott Cheated on Her, TikTok Star Alleges
A woman named Britt released a TiKTok video alleging she had a one-night stand with Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s fiancé, Elijah Scott.
Britt claims she was on a cruise in May 2024 when she met two men in an elevator, one of whom was Scott. After taking a “drunken nap,” she and her friend met up with the two men at the casino.
“We ended up going to the club that night, we ended up going in the hot tub,” she shared.
Since she just go out of a “very abusive” relationship, Britt admitted she was “looking for a rebound,” leading to her sleeping with him.
At the time, she said she didn’t do a “background check” and had no idea he was engaged to Lowry. When scrolling TikTok recently, the “Coffee Convos” podcast host came up in her "For You" page. In one of the videos, she noticed Scott and thought he looked “awfully familiar.”
She texted her friends, asking if he looked like the same man from the cruise. Britt also compared the video to ones she had with Scott from the ship. “It’s 1,000 percent him,” she confessed.
Upon further investigating, she learned Lowry and Scott were together in May 2024 and had welcomed their twin sons six months prior to her meeting him.
People were skeptical of Britt’s story, with one person asking, “Do you even know which one you hooked up? Because he's a twin.”
To back up her claim that it was Scott, Britt shared more videos and a screenshot from one of her videos which showed off his arm tattoo.
One fan admitted the ink was identical to something Scott has on his arm, writing, “If you go to her TikTok, there’s a video of her giving him a Kindle and you can see the tattoo.” Another person noted their heart “truly breaks for Kail,” adding, “That’s definitely his arm.”
In a follow-up video, Britt admitted she did DM Lowry, but due to how many DMs Lowry likely gets, she may not have seen it.
Lowry confirmed she was dating Scott in April 2022, two years after breaking up with Chris Lopez. They welcomed son Rio in 2022 and twins Verse and Valley in November 2023.
In August 2024, the former 16 and Pregnant star confirmed she was engaged to Scott on her podcast.
"I couldn’t really make an announcement [about the engagement] because I couldn’t really give you a time that he asked me to marry him,” she shared. "It was just like [him asking], 'When are we going to get married?' It was, like, asking me to marry him all the time. And then one day he just showed up with a ring."
Neither Lowry nor Scott have commented on Britt’s allegations.