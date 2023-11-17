Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shares First Photo of All 5 Sons After Keeping Baby No. 5 a Secret for Nearly 1 Year: See the Sweet Snap
Kailyn Lowry got all her boys to pose for one precious picture!
On Friday, November 17, the Teen Mom 2 star shared a heartwarming photo to Instagram in honor of World Prematurity Day, giving a special shoutout to her eldest son, Isaac, 13, and her newborn son, Rio, who she privately welcomed roughly one year ago in November 2022.
"#worldprematurityday for Isaac, Rio & all the premature babies 💜🙏🏼✨," Lowry, 31, captioned the upload.
While the post was sweet in itself, the snap was even more special since it was the very first photo the reality star has shared of all five of her sons after keeping Rio a secret for nearly one year.
During the memorable moment, Lincoln, 10, held Rio in his arms as their three brothers looked at the adorable baby and smiled.
All five of Lowry's children sported matching black "NICU" shirts while standing on the front porch of their mom's Delaware home.
The MTV star continued to commemorate the day via her Instagram Story, where she shared a precious video of her son Lux, 6, telling his mom's 4.5 million followers: "Don't forget to wear purple today."
Despite sharing the photo of all five of her children, Lowry continues to shield Rio's face from the public, with the picture only showcasing a shot of his cutesy side profile.
"I love that he’s had his privacy," the reality television personality explained during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, November 5, of her and her boyfriend Elijah Scott's first child together. The couple is currently expecting twins — one boy and one girl — meaning Lowry will finally have a daughter after conceiving six boys!
"Isaac said for me to wait until Rio can tell me if he wants his face online or not. I thought about maybe in a family photo or something when we get them done again," the "Barely Famous" podcast host continued regarding a suggestion made to her by her eldest child.
While Lowry kept her fifth pregnancy and Rio's birth a secret until last month, she wasn't shy about sharing her "traumatic" story about his birth once she broke the news of his arrival to the public.
"He had to go right to the NICU," Lowry — who noted she had a "very high risk" pregnancy — explained during her podcast episode on Friday, October 13. "I literally got to hold him for maybe three seconds before they took him to the NICU. To me, that’s near death … It was traumatizing for me."