'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Gets Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming 7 Kids Over the Past 14 Years

The reality star didn't reveal when the exciting day happened for herself and boyfriend Elijah Scott, but while recording the interview, she said the babies — a boy and a girl — were currently six weeks old. Lowry, 31, also revealed the tots arrived five weeks early.

The mom-of-seven admitted she was "terrified" of having a C-section since she never had one before, but she was forced to do so this time since her son was breached.

"I hated every minute of it, wouldn't recommend it to anyone," she said of the procedure.