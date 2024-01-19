'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Gets Her Tubes Tied After Welcoming 7 Kids Over the Past 14 Years
Twice as nice!
On the Friday, January 19, episode of the "Barely Famous" podcast, Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry revealed she gave birth to her twins.
The reality star didn't reveal when the exciting day happened for herself and boyfriend Elijah Scott, but while recording the interview, she said the babies — a boy and a girl — were currently six weeks old. Lowry, 31, also revealed the tots arrived five weeks early.
The mom-of-seven admitted she was "terrified" of having a C-section since she never had one before, but she was forced to do so this time since her son was breached.
"I hated every minute of it, wouldn't recommend it to anyone," she said of the procedure.
The MTV alum also shockingly shared that she is 100 percent done with pregnancy.
"They cut my tubes out. I don't regret it," she stated. "But also if I did not get my tubes taken out and got pregnant again it would not ... like it wouldn't have upset me."
"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," Lowry noted on a previous episode of the podcast. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing."
"I won't feel like, 'What if we had another one?' I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out," she gushed. "I'm excited for that."
- Pregnancy Bombshell! Teen Mom’s Kailyn Lowry Expecting Twins With Boyfriend Elijah Scott 11 Months After Secretly Welcoming Baby No. 5
- Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Secretly Welcomed Fifth Baby, Says He's Been a 'Joy for Us All' During a 'Dark Year'
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Secretly Gave Birth To 5th Son In November
The TV star and Scott are also parents to 14-month-old son Rio, while she and ex Chris Lopez shares sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3. In addition, she and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, while she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.
"I'm a little nervous about having four babies in one month. I don't know what birthday parties are going to look like, but I'm excited to see how this goes," she continued in her interview. "Isaac is going to be driving before I know it, so it's just a bunch of milestones all at one time — lots of new beginnings and also closed chapters, I feel."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In February 2023, Lowry was asked if she and Scott have discussed marriage, to which the couple gave a coy answer, as Scott seemingly mouthed "yes" while winking at the camera.
The Hustle and Heart author added fuel to the fire by captioning the video, "I want a good wedding/anniversary date & I can’t think of any," suggesting fans share their ideas.