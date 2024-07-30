Kailyn Lowry's Ex Claims She’s Engaged and Getting Married in September
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez has never been one to be shy of outing her secrets on social media — and now he has claimed the former reality star turned podcaster is engaged and getting married in September.
During an Instagram Live on July 28 that The Ashley’s Reality Roundup caught, Lopez outed Lowry’s alleged big news.
“You’re engaged currently, getting married in September,” Lopez explicitly said of Lowry and her current beau Elijah Scott, whom Lowry shares three children with. “And your three children don’t even got their father’s name.”
Lopez continued ranting about how Lowry and Scott’s kids don’t have Scott’s last name, sharing, “But you get on a podcast and you talk for views and likes, and try to paint this image? And y’all say I’m mad, I’m jealous, I’m bitter, I’m that? I’m over here speaking up for a man who should be speaking up for himself.”
While neither Lowry or Scott have confirmed the engagement or upcoming wedding to be factual, Lowry had previously addressed getting married to Scott on her “Coffee Convos” podcast in November 2023. Lowry explained she was a “little hesitant” to get married as she had already been married once to ex Javi Marroquin and “f—— it up royally.” “I’m having a hard time now because Elijah wants to get married like yesterday,” Lowry shared. “But… I already made my vows to somebody and I didn’t even follow through with them.”
The topic of marrying Scott came up again in February 2024 on her “Baby Mamas No Drama” podcast she co-hosts with her ex Jo Rivera’s current wife, Vee Torres.
Lowry explained that “on some days” she does feel like her and Scott would get married, but reiterated her internal conflict with marrying again due to how it went with Marroquin.
While some may feel pressured to get married to the father of their children, Lowry has never been that type, as she has had children with various men and only married one of them to date.
She is currently a mother to Isaac, 14, whom she shares with Rivera; Lincoln, 10, whom she shares with Marroquin; Lux, 6, and Creed, whom she shares with Lopez, and Rio, 1, and two baby twins, Verse and Valley, whom she shares with Scott.