Kailyn Lowry Explains Why She Named Her Twins Verse and Valley, Reveals Other Choices Boyfriend Elijah Scott Vetoed
Now that Kailyn Lowry and Elijah Scott's twins, Verse and Valley, are home and out of the NICU, the reality star can't stop gushing over her babies in social media uploads!
In a recent TikTok, the mom-of-seven took a moment to explain how they came up with the names for their baby girl and boy.
"Verse came from [Allen] Iverson, which is a name that Lincoln recommended," she said of her and ex-husband Javi Marroquin's son. "Obviously it would be on his list because he's a huge basketball fan."
"For Valley, I moved when I was a kid to the Lehigh Valley — and I know everyone who lives in the Lehigh Valley is going to be like 'Oh, no, this is not where she's going.' It is," the Teen Mom alum shared. "The Lehigh Valley really shaped a big part of who I am. It's a huge part of why I am where I am today, and so I really liked Valley. I felt like it's not super different. It's still a name you can grow with. It's wasn't too weird."
Lowry, 31, admitted she doesn't have any nicknames in mind for Valley because she doesn't like the moniker Val — though she noted, "If she wants to go by Val when she's older, that'll be her choice, but I like that it's just Valley and there's no nickname for it."
Fans were excited to get the scoop, with one person writing in the comments section, "I’m from the Lehigh Valley & that is such a cute story!"
"Not only are the names so cute but the back stories 😭😭," penned another, with a third admirer noting, "Omggg I live in the LV!! That is so cool to hear!"
In a previous TikTok, Lowry revealed some of her other top name choices and spilled why she didn't go with them in the end.
The reality star said Wilhelmina (which she didn't share the spelling of) was her favorite girl name, especially since she liked the nicknames Amina or Willa. Though she "loved it, everyone vetoed it."
Lowry also liked Sway for a baby girl, but Scott "would not budge" on turning down that choice.
For their son, the podcast host admitted she was "obsessed" with the name Golden, but once she found out that Nick Cannon had a son with that name, she scrapped the idea.
She also liked the monikers Spade or Croix/Kroy for a boy.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! reported, the infants arrived five weeks premature, resulting in them entering the NICU. Verse was progressing and went home solo while Valley had to stay put for longer.
"I cried a lot," Lowry recalled of the situation. "I probably cried more with the NICU journey than the C-section stuff."
"I think that there's a big difference between the twins in terms of, because she was in the NICU by herself for so long, for so many weeks, and he was home, she's more OK by herself. Whereas we were home with him and someone was always with him, holding him and all of that," she said. "Now that she's home, I feel like my bonding experience has been so much better."