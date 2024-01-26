OK Magazine
'Teen Mom' Star Kailyn Lowry Interrupts Podcast After Firefighters Unexpectedly Arrive at Her Delaware Home: 'Deleted Scenes, Anybody?'

Source: @kaillowry/instagram;mega
Jan. 26 2024, Published 2:21 p.m. ET

Kailyn Lowry and Vee Rivera's filming of their "Baby Mamas No Drama" podcast was abruptly interrupted by the Fire Department.

The Teen Mom 2 star shared a video clip of the unsettling incident to the show's Instagram on Thursday, January 25.

teen mom kailyn lowry interrupts podcast firefighters arrive home
Source: @kaillowry/instagram

Kailyn Lowry co-hosts her 'Baby Mamas No Drama' podcast.

Lowry realized the firefighters — who arrived after smoke alarms reportedly went off — were outside of her home when one of her neighbors called to let her know. The mom-of-seven immediately panicked and left the room, causing Rivera to burst into laughter at the awkward interruption.

Thankfully, there was no major emergency. The 32-year-old could be heard speaking with the firefighters, assuring them they could "let themselves in" and asking them to check her carbon monoxide detectors.

When Lowry returned to the camera, she quipped, "Deleted scenes, anybody? This will be our deleted scene," before joking, "Kail and Chaos!"

teen mom kailyn lowry fire trucks ig
Source: @kaillowry/instagram

The podcast was interrupted when a neighbor called to tell her firefighters were at her home.

This comes weeks after Lowry revealed that she'd welcomed twins with her boyfriend, Elijah Scott. The television personality confirmed they would be her last babies as she had her tubes tied during the c-section.

"The chapter of motherhood will be closing as far as baby-making, but I'm excited for my kids," she shared in a prior installment of her podcast. "Now I feel like our family is complete — I won't have anything missing ... I'm excited to explore this motherhood journey in terms of privacy and putting out what I want to put out."

kailynlowryig
Source: @kaillowry/instagram

Lowry recently welcomed twins with boyfriend Elijah Scott.

Kailyn Lowry
Despite her eagerness to begin her new chapter in life, Lowry admitted knowing she'll never have another baby can still feel "bittersweet."

Lowry and Scott are also parents to Rio, 1. She previously welcomed sons Lux, 6, and Creed, 3, with ex Chris Lopez. She and ex-husband Javi Marroquin co-parent son Lincoln, 10, and she and ex Jo Rivera are parents to Isaac, 14.

kailyn lowry breaking point daughter nicu son home difficult
Source: @kaillowry/instagram

Lowry called having her tubes tied 'bittersweet'.

"It was very difficult for me. The last two ones were rough on my body. I wasn't my healthiest, and also, I'm just getting older in general," Kailyn told Lindsie Chrisley on the "Coffee Convos" podcast.

"But it's bittersweet because even though I don't want to be pregnant again, I just know that it's never gonna happen again, so it's bittersweet in that way, if that makes sense," she explained at the time.

