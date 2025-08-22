Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Accused of Being ‘Jealous’ of Farrah Abraham After ‘Inappropriately’ Questioning Her About OnlyFans and Daughter During Podcast Appearance
An insider exclusively revealed to OK! that Farrah Abraham wasn't happy with the way she was treated when she appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast in June.
“Farrah appeared on Kail’s podcast out of the goodness of her heart and, frankly, the way Kail acted toward Farrah was so inappropriate,” they shared.
What Did Kailyn Lowry Say That Was Deemed 'Inappropriate'?
Specifically, the source detailed how Lowry “questioned her” regarding where her daughter, Sophia Abraham, is while she’s “making stuff for work a.k.a. doing OnlyFans.” “Like where were Kail’s kids while she had multiple baby daddies and was making those babies?” the insider asked.
“That’s the question Farrah should have asked in response," they added. "Girl, get serious. It’s so disrespectful.”
'It Seems Apparent That Kail Is Jealous of Farrah,' a Source Dished
They went on to note it “seems apparent that Kail is jealous of Farrah.”
“It came through on the podcast and many commenters who listened have been telling Farrah that,” they continued. “Also, it’s clear that Kail went and got her double chin fixed right after Farrah appeared on her podcast. The timing doesn’t seem coincidental.”
The source added it's “safe to say Farrah will not be gracing the Teen Mom 2 has-been with her presence again.”
Kailyn Lowry's Having Cosmetic Work Done on Her Neck
On the August 12 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Lowry confirmed she was going to have cosmetic work done on her neck soon.
“I’m getting my neck chopped off in two weeks, so I’m, like, sort of waiting to get Botox until after that,” she shared.
She noted a tattoo she has “might move” and become less noticeable due to her surgery.
“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline," she added. "What’s weird [is] when I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin, right. But it’s the angles that I always have a double chin. Sometimes I have three.”
Kailyn Lowry's No Stranger to Plastic Surgery
While the podcast host said she initially asked for the excess parts around her neck to be “lipo’d,” she was told by doctors it was “just skin” and had to be removed.
Kailyn also noted there’s “a risk” she “could need another one in 20 years.”
She is no stranger to plastic surgeries, as she shared in December 2024 she underwent a b----- reduction and a tummy tuck revision.
“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” she penned on Instagram around the time. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is OK but to go through this to be skinny is [a] mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”