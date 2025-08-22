or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Exclusives > Farrah Abraham
OK LogoEXCLUSIVE

Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Accused of Being ‘Jealous’ of Farrah Abraham After ‘Inappropriately’ Questioning Her About OnlyFans and Daughter During Podcast Appearance

Composite photo of Kailyn Lowry and Farrah Abraham
Source: @killrnetwork/TikTok

Kailyn Lowry was accused of being 'jealous' of Farrah Abraham after the latter appeared on her podcast.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 22 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

An insider exclusively revealed to OK! that Farrah Abraham wasn't happy with the way she was treated when she appeared on Kailyn Lowry’s “Barely Famous” podcast in June.

“Farrah appeared on Kail’s podcast out of the goodness of her heart and, frankly, the way Kail acted toward Farrah was so inappropriate,” they shared.

Article continues below advertisement

What Did Kailyn Lowry Say That Was Deemed 'Inappropriate'?

Source: @killrnetwork/TikTok

An insider called Kailyn Lowry's question to Farrah Abraham 'so disrespectful.'

Specifically, the source detailed how Lowry “questioned her” regarding where her daughter, Sophia Abraham, is while she’s “making stuff for work a.k.a. doing OnlyFans.” “Like where were Kail’s kids while she had multiple baby daddies and was making those babies?” the insider asked.

“That’s the question Farrah should have asked in response," they added. "Girl, get serious. It’s so disrespectful.”

Article continues below advertisement

'It Seems Apparent That Kail Is Jealous of Farrah,' a Source Dished

Source: @FarrahAbraham/YouTube

A source said it 'came through on the podcast' that 'Kail is jealous of Farrah.'

They went on to note it “seems apparent that Kail is jealous of Farrah.”

“It came through on the podcast and many commenters who listened have been telling Farrah that,” they continued. “Also, it’s clear that Kail went and got her double chin fixed right after Farrah appeared on her podcast. The timing doesn’t seem coincidental.”

The source added it's “safe to say Farrah will not be gracing the Teen Mom 2 has-been with her presence again.”

MORE ON:
Farrah Abraham

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Kailyn Lowry's Having Cosmetic Work Done on Her Neck

Photo of Kailyn Lowry
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry is getting her 'neck chopped off in two weeks,' she shared.

On the August 12 episode of her “Coffee Convos” podcast, Lowry confirmed she was going to have cosmetic work done on her neck soon.

“I’m getting my neck chopped off in two weeks, so I’m, like, sort of waiting to get Botox until after that,” she shared.

She noted a tattoo she has “might move” and become less noticeable due to her surgery.

“I’m really excited to have a snatched jawline," she added. "What’s weird [is] when I sit up straight, I don’t really have a double chin, right. But it’s the angles that I always have a double chin. Sometimes I have three.”

Kailyn Lowry's No Stranger to Plastic Surgery

Photo of Kailyn Lowry underwent a tummy tuck revision in December 2024.
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry underwent a tummy tuck revision in December 2024.

While the podcast host said she initially asked for the excess parts around her neck to be “lipo’d,” she was told by doctors it was “just skin” and had to be removed.

Kailyn also noted there’s “a risk” she “could need another one in 20 years.”

She is no stranger to plastic surgeries, as she shared in December 2024 she underwent a b----- reduction and a tummy tuck revision.

“I pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” she penned on Instagram around the time. “I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is OK but to go through this to be skinny is [a] mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.