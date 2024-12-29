'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's '4 Days Post-Op' After Mother-of-7 Underwent Plastic Surgery
Kailyn Lowry went under the knife!
Earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, revealed she had b----- reduction surgery after giving birth to seven kids over the last 15 years.
“4 days post op… Do you want to b----- reduction videos?” the star penned alongside a selfie in a padded bra.
She also added a poll for followers to answer “YES” or “Not really” to her query.
The upload came shortly after she shared a photo after coming out of the operating room.
“Out of surgery; lots of videos to come,” she wrote next to a picture of her in bed.
As OK! previously reported, this has been a long time coming for Lowry, as in May, she shared that doctors refused to perform the procedure until she lost a substantial amount of weight.
"I want to get a b--- job, right?" Lowry began on her “Barely Famous” podcast. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a b--- job. You know what they told me? They told me I needed to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling."
"I’ve been wanting to do this b---- reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the waterworks have started," she spilled.
Lowry noted it has been hard for her to drop the pounds, especially while taking care of her seven kids.
"I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she added. "Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my b--- job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”
Lowry explained that she wanted to tell her story to those who may be considering similar surgeries.
"Make sure you’re in the right headspace,” she told listeners. “If you’re not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”
"If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is,” the matriarch — who shares her children with four different men — continued. “Don’t call on a Wednesday. Don’t call in the middle of the workday because they will tell you, based on your current height and weight, whether they can operate on you and they won’t be able to operate on me.”
In January 2024, Lowry also suggested she might try Ozempic to shed the weight.