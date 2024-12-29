or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Teen Mom 2
OK LogoNEWS

'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's '4 Days Post-Op' After Mother-of-7 Underwent Plastic Surgery

Photo of Kailyn Lowry.
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry posted a selfie saying she was 'Out of surgery; lots of videos to come' after getting her b----- reduction.

By:

Dec. 29 2024, Published 2:04 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Kailyn Lowry went under the knife!

Earlier this week, the Teen Mom 2 alum, 32, revealed she had b----- reduction surgery after giving birth to seven kids over the last 15 years.

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom kailyn lowry post op plastic surgery
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry shares seven kids with four different men.

Article continues below advertisement

“4 days post op… Do you want to b----- reduction videos?” the star penned alongside a selfie in a padded bra.

She also added a poll for followers to answer “YES” or “Not really” to her query.

Article continues below advertisement

The upload came shortly after she shared a photo after coming out of the operating room.

“Out of surgery; lots of videos to come,” she wrote next to a picture of her in bed.

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom kailyn lowry post op plastic surgery
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Back in May, Kailyn Lowry admitted she was told to lose 50 pounds before she could get her surgery.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, this has been a long time coming for Lowry, as in May, she shared that doctors refused to perform the procedure until she lost a substantial amount of weight.

"I want to get a b--- job, right?" Lowry began on her “Barely Famous” podcast. "I call around. I'm making these consultations to get a b--- job. You know what they told me? They told me I needed to lose 40 pounds. So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50, but maybe get away with 40 pounds before they can even operate on me. That was extremely humbling."

MORE ON:
Teen Mom 2

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"I’ve been wanting to do this b---- reduction, implants, lift, whatever it is. She was like, ‘Do you still want to schedule this?’ I’m literally sobbing. Already the waterworks have started," she spilled.

Lowry noted it has been hard for her to drop the pounds, especially while taking care of her seven kids.

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom kailyn lowry post op plastic surgery
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry said she was told her 'BMI is entirely too high to operate.'

Article continues below advertisement

"I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she added. "Truthfully, I’d want to do that at the same time as my b--- job because why would I pay for anesthesia twice?”

Lowry explained that she wanted to tell her story to those who may be considering similar surgeries.

Article continues below advertisement

"Make sure you’re in the right headspace,” she told listeners. “If you’re not, you will be humbled by the fact that they may not be able to operate on you.”

"If you are looking to schedule a cosmetic procedure, your BMI cannot be over whatever it is,” the matriarch — who shares her children with four different men — continued. “Don’t call on a Wednesday. Don’t call in the middle of the workday because they will tell you, based on your current height and weight, whether they can operate on you and they won’t be able to operate on me.”

Article continues below advertisement
teen mom kailyn lowry post op plastic surgery
Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry admitted she wanted to try Ozempic to lose weight in January.

In January 2024, Lowry also suggested she might try Ozempic to shed the weight.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.