Teen Mom's Kailyn Lowry Shows Off Her Bikini Body After Undergoing Several Plastic Surgery Procedures: Hot Photos
Kailyn Lowry isn’t shy about showing off her transformation!
The Teen Mom alum shared a series of vacation snaps from her birthday getaway in Turks and Caicos with fiancé Elijah Scott, who is the father of three of her seven kids months after she underwent multiple plastic surgery procedures.
In one video, Lowry strolled through the crystal-clear water in an emerald green bikini top paired with black boy-leg bottoms.
"Weekending," she captioned the post.
Another shot featured the New York Times bestselling author posing on the white sand, flaunting her toned abs and tattoo-covered arms.
"33 ✈️🧁🤍✨🌴," she wrote alongside the snap, asking her followers, "What’s your dream destination?"
Lowry also shared a glimpse of her birthday celebration, posting a photo of a small chocolate cake with a "Happy Birthday" message on it next to a bottle of wine and two glasses.
The Teen Mom 2 alum even slipped in a sultry mirror selfie, wearing a brown satin pajama set with no bra, a towel wrapped around her head. In another shot, Scott could be seen back-hugging her in a cozy matching gray loungewear set.
The reality star — who shares Isaac with Jo Rivera, Lincoln with Javi Marroquin, Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez, and Rio, Verse and Valley with Scott — has been open about her recent cosmetic procedures.
Back in December 2024, she revealed undergoing a b----- augmentation, liposuction and a tummy tuck, admitting she didn’t expect the recovery to be so intense.
"This is the first time I'm doing makeup since I had surgery, and I'm finally able to shower without help," Lowry shared in an Instagram video. "I'm able to walk around without help, standing mostly up straight. I feel good most of the day, but I still get really, really tired about halfway through the day. Had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower."
“I was going for a b----- reduction and then I was like, ‘Oh, I should just add some lipo 360, add some tummy tuck in,’” she recalled. “I realized I shouldn’t have put Elijah through all of this ’cause he couldn’t be there for me the whole time.”
- Kailyn Lowry in Tears After Undergoing Plastic Surgery, Prays Her 7 Kids Never 'Experience Body Dysmorphia' Like She Does
- Kailyn Lowry 'Doesn't Regret' Her Recent Plastic Surgery Despite Experiencing 'Emotional Breakdown' During Recovery
- 'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Reveals She's '4 Days Post-Op' After Mother-of-7 Underwent Plastic Surgery
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As a mom, she never wants her kids to go through what she did.
“I had a very, very emotional morning, mainly just when I was taking a shower. I just pray that my kids never struggle with their body images enough to mutilate their bodies to be skinny,” she said, starting to tear up. “I was basically willing to go to any length and do this over Christmas break to be skinny, even if it meant that Elijah couldn’t be there for me. Even if it meant that I was in another state for Christmas. I was willing to go to any freaking length for it.”
“I think a little nip and tuck in terms of a nose job or a b--- job is okay,” she continued. “But to go through this to be skinny is mental illness, truly. And I say that with the most respect to anyone going through it. Think once, think twice before you get plastic surgery and I hope everyone has a happy new year.”
In an exclusive interview with OK!, Lowry admitted she felt like getting the procedures made her a bad mom.
“I'm happy with all of my results, but I think the emotional breakdown came from having more kids now and knowing I'm not necessarily setting a great example — specifically for my daughter, but also for my sons,” she shared.
"I feel like it's so hard, whether you're in the public eye or not, and that was sort of where the breakdown came from," she added.
Lowry also struggled with feeling alone throughout the process.
"Nobody could relate to me. [My fiancé] Elijah, is a man — so he can take care of me, he can help me shower, help take care of the babies while I'm recovering, but he will never understand the sort of like internal conflict in my own brain," she explained. "So, I was having a hard time with that."
Looking back, Lowry said she doesn't "regret it necessarily, especially the reduction, because I have wanted it for a really long time."