Kailyn Lowry Reveals Ex Jo Rivera Is 'Really Proud' of Their Son Elliot Coming Out as Gay: 'He Was Happy'

As OK! reported, Elliot shared his big news on the June 6 episode of Kailyn’s “Barely Famous” podcast.

"Happy Pride, everybody!” Elliot began, confirming he is gay. “I’m very nervous for this episode. I’m here today to show you who I am, not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life. It's very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it's hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It's harder to be yourself.”

Kailyn was heard crying on the episode, sharing she’s “so proud” of Elliot for living his truth as it’s a “brave thing to do.”

Elliot also addressed changing his name, as he was formerly known as Isaac.