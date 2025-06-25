Kailyn Lowry Reveals Ex Jo Rivera Is 'Really Proud' of Their Son Elliot Coming Out as Gay: 'He Was Happy'
Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry opened up about her conversation with her ex Jo Rivera after their son, Elliot Rivera, came out as gay on her podcast.
“Jo and I had a really good conversation [the other day], and you know, he said that he listened to the episodes,” she shared with a media outlet. “He was really proud of Elliott, and he said that he was happy.”
'Perfectly Fine'
As far as the questions she asked her son, Kailyn said Jo was “perfectly fine” with them. “He understands why Elliott wanted to do it… I had the conversation with him, and he came up to me, you know? And he said that he’s supportive of it,” she elaborated.
'A Sense of Relief'
After Elliot shared his story on his own terms, Kailyn explained he is feeling “a sense of relief.”
“And that's what he sort of told me,” she detailed. “He was like, ‘I just want to help one person. If I could do that, then I feel like I did what I was supposed to do. You know, as unfortunate as it is that his boyfriend and his pictures were leaked, I think that he feels [relieved] that he can sort of live authentically, both publicly and privately now.”
Elliot Comes Out
As OK! reported, Elliot shared his big news on the June 6 episode of Kailyn’s “Barely Famous” podcast.
"Happy Pride, everybody!” Elliot began, confirming he is gay. “I’m very nervous for this episode. I’m here today to show you who I am, not who you saw on TV for 12 years of my life. It's very important to me because I feel like growing up on TV, it's hard to show who you really are when a camera is in front of you all the time. It's harder to be yourself.”
Kailyn was heard crying on the episode, sharing she’s “so proud” of Elliot for living his truth as it’s a “brave thing to do.”
Elliot also addressed changing his name, as he was formerly known as Isaac.
'Just Let Me Speak About It Myself'
"I started going by Elliott, because at some point, I wasn't happy with my first name," he claimed. “It just doesn’t feel like me.” Kailyn suggested her son prefers to go by Elliot to separate himself now from who he was when he appeared on MTV, which he agreed was part of the reason for the switch.
On a bonus episode of the podcast, Elliot revealed Jo found out he was gay after he was “outed” by a classmate in the fifth grade.
While people have surmised Jo has issues with Elliot being gay, he addressed that head-on.
“There are certain things that bother me, like when people talk about you, or my relationship with my dad,” Elliot stated. “Like, just let me speak about it myself. You don’t need to say any of that…You don’t know me. You see me on social media and whatever, but you don’t hear me, you don’t know who I am unless I tell you. Unless I show you.”