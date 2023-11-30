Home > Photos > Kailyn Lowry PHOTOS 8 Things to Know About Kailyn Lowry's 5 Sons Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry Was Expecting Her First Child When She Became a Reality Star

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Kailyn Lowry started her reality TV journey in 2010 when she appeared on 16 and Pregnant. She was only a senior high school then, but she was expecting her first child with Jo Rivera. She was 17 when her firstborn child, Isaac Elliot Rivera, was born on January 18, 2010.

Isaac Joined Her Podcast

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

During Isaac's appearance on Lowry's podcast, "Barely Famous," he shared what he likes to do. "Right now, I love playing piano," he said. "I want to learn to play guitar like we talked about." He also expressed his desire to become a writer like his mom and write his memoir one day.

She Welcomed Lincoln With Javi Marroquin

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

On November 16, 2013, Lowry and Javi Marroquin welcomed baby Lincoln Marchall Marroquin one year after they tied the knot. The then-couple called it quits and filed for divorce in 2017, but they agreed to have equal custody of their only son.

Lincoln Is Very Sporty, According to the Matriarch

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

On Lincoln's Instagram page (which is being managed by Lowry), he shows his love for sports by sharing photos of himself playing different ball games.

Kailyn Lowry's 1st Son With Chris Lopez Arrived in 2017

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Amid her on-again, off-again relationship with Chris Lopez at that time, she celebrated the arrival of Lux Russell Lowry on August 5, 2017. Lowry broke up with her then-beau shortly after the delivery.

She Welcomed Creed in 2020

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

Lowry's fourth child, Creed Romello Lowry-Lopez, was born on July 30, 2020. She explained in an Instagram post that his name means "guiding principle."

She Reportedly Considered Getting an Abortion for Her Fourth Child

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

As seen on Teen Mom 2, Lowry revealed she considered aborting the child — who is also her second with Lopez. "I went to my abortion appointment but I had the ultrasound. I was just like, 'I need to see the ultrasound to see if I connect with this baby,'" she said. "At that point, I just decided that abortion wasn't for me. It's kind of been like a weird time. I truly can't picture it. I never felt this way about a pregnancy."

Baby No. 5 Was Born in 2022

Source: @kaillowry/Instagram

In November, Lowry gave birth to her first baby with Elijah Scott. She disclosed she wanted to keep the news about Rio's arrival private despite the continuous spotlight online. "I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline," she told People after opening up about her pregnancy. Her journey was not easy at all since her fifth son, whom she called "the best baby ever," stayed in the NICU.