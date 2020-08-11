When it comes to naming boys, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is a pro!

Lowry revealed her fourth son’s name and the special meaning behind it.

Her new bundle of joy’s name is Romello Creed Lopez, and she plans on lovingly referring to him as Creed.

“CREED – guiding principle,” the 28-year-old mother captioned alongside a photo of herself and her baby boy posing beside a “Creed” blanket.

Fans showered the new mom with love and fellow Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska commented on the photo: “little hunnyyyy.”

16 & Pregnant star Nikkole Ledda wrote “I love it! Congrats he’s precious!” and we think so too.

The adorable name reveal comes shortly after the release of the season 10 trailer for Teen Mom 2.

Creed is the second son Lowry shares with her ex Chris Lopez, alongside Lux, 3.

The Hustle and Heart author also shares Isaac, 10, and Lincoln, 6, with Jo Rivera and Javi Marroquin, respectively.

Adorable Creed was born on July 30, measuring 22.5 inches and weighing eight pounds and 15 ounces.

The MTV reality star announced her pregnancy in February via Instagram, writing at the time: “I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I’ve had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I’m really hoping it stays this way.”

Shortly after announcing she was expecting a fourth child, Lowry spoke to Us Weekly saying “The kids and I are so excited to be adding another baby boy into the mix.”

“Thank you all so much for your continued support and well wishes. Hopefully, the rest of this pregnancy will go smoothly as we anticipate the arrival of our newest addition,” the Pothead Haircare creator added.

When it comes to having more kids, the MTV personality told her Coffee Convos podcast co-host Lindsie Chrisley, in July, that “six is my max!”

“I’m not confirming or denying. I’m Just saying,” she jokingly added.