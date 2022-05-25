Kailyn Lowry Is Leaving 'Teen Mom 2' After 11 Years: 'This Should Be The End'

End of an era! Kailyn Lowry announced she is leaving Teen Mom 2 after 11 years. On Tuesday, May 24, the 30-year-old spoke with Nessa Diab and Dr. Drew Pinsky when she dropped the bombshell during the reunion.

“I think I need to move on,” she admitted. “I think I need to do my own thing. I think this needs to be my farewell. I think I’m ready.”

“I think that we should part ways. I think this should be the end," she added.