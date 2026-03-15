Kaitlan Collins Says She Keeps a ‘Running List of Questions’ on Her Phone Since ‘Accessible’ Donald Trump Can Turn Any Event Into a ‘Press Conference’ 

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CNN anchorwoman Kaitlan Collins revealed that she keeps a list of questions on her phone handy to ask Donald Trump when the time arises. The journalist, 33, claimed that the president, 79, is a very "accessible" man to get a hold of, as he can turn any opportunity into a press event.

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Kaitlan Collins Says Donald Trump 'Embraces the Media'

Kaitlan Collins: "Trump is such an accessible president... Anytime the camera's around and reporters are around, it can turn into a press conference…President Obama almost never responded to shouted questions."pic.twitter.com/Oj6QqpPzjJ — Joe Rogan Podcast News (@joeroganhq) March 14, 2026 Source: @joeroganhq/X Kaitlan Collins discussed Donald Trump's relationship with the media.

Collins, who appeared on Jason Tartick's podcast “Trading Secrets,” looked back on her time working at the White House while covering Trump's administration. "Sometimes presidents are press-averse; Trump embraced the media," she explained. "He did it for decades as like this New York mogul, and so he just had a different approach to the press, and always has."

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Barack Obama Apparently 'Never Responded to Shouted Questions' — Unlike Donald Trump

Source: @Jason_Tartick/YouTube Kaitlan Collins explained how past presidents didn't respond to randomly shouted questions.

"When you speak to reporters who covered President [Barack] Obama, he almost never responded to shouted questions," Collins recalled. "It wasn't his thing. He would have his moments with world leaders, and then you would leave the Oval. Trump kind of upended that when he came into the White House." She noted how the Mar-a-Lago resident is often eager to take questions from news reporters. "Trump will swear someone in, and then he'll turn to you and say, 'Any questions?' And he'll take questions for 45 minutes," she said.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump is currently serving in his second term as president.

Collins divulged that members of the media have to prep in advance to adapt to the businessman's spontaneous Q&As at a moment's notice. "Trump is such an accessible president that, like, if he's just swearing in the ambassador to Greece, like, that typically wouldn't be a newsworthy event if President [Joe] Biden or any typical president was doing it," she said. "But Trump's moments — anytime the camera is around, [and] reporters are around, it could turn into a press conference."

Kaitlan Collins Reveals Reporters Always Have to be Prepared to Interview Donald Trump

Source: MEGA Donald Trump is often eager to take questions from news reporters.