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Kaitlan Collins Says She Keeps a ‘Running List of Questions’ on Her Phone Since ‘Accessible’ Donald Trump Can Turn Any Event Into a ‘Press Conference’ 

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Source: @Jason_Tartick/YouTube/MEGA

CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins revealed she has a list of questions on hand to ask Donald Trump when necessary.

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March 15 2026, Published 2:44 p.m. ET

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CNN anchorwoman Kaitlan Collins revealed that she keeps a list of questions on her phone handy to ask Donald Trump when the time arises.

The journalist, 33, claimed that the president, 79, is a very "accessible" man to get a hold of, as he can turn any opportunity into a press event.

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Kaitlan Collins Says Donald Trump 'Embraces the Media'

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Kaitlan Collins discussed Donald Trump's relationship with the media.

Collins, who appeared on Jason Tartick's podcast “Trading Secrets,” looked back on her time working at the White House while covering Trump's administration.

"Sometimes presidents are press-averse; Trump embraced the media," she explained. "He did it for decades as like this New York mogul, and so he just had a different approach to the press, and always has."

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Barack Obama Apparently 'Never Responded to Shouted Questions' — Unlike Donald Trump

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Source: @Jason_Tartick/YouTube

Kaitlan Collins explained how past presidents didn't respond to randomly shouted questions.

"When you speak to reporters who covered President [Barack] Obama, he almost never responded to shouted questions," Collins recalled. "It wasn't his thing. He would have his moments with world leaders, and then you would leave the Oval. Trump kind of upended that when he came into the White House."

She noted how the Mar-a-Lago resident is often eager to take questions from news reporters. "Trump will swear someone in, and then he'll turn to you and say, 'Any questions?' And he'll take questions for 45 minutes," she said.

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image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is currently serving in his second term as president.

Collins divulged that members of the media have to prep in advance to adapt to the businessman's spontaneous Q&As at a moment's notice.

"Trump is such an accessible president that, like, if he's just swearing in the ambassador to Greece, like, that typically wouldn't be a newsworthy event if President [Joe] Biden or any typical president was doing it," she said. "But Trump's moments — anytime the camera is around, [and] reporters are around, it could turn into a press conference."

Kaitlan Collins Reveals Reporters Always Have to be Prepared to Interview Donald Trump

image of Donald trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is often eager to take questions from news reporters.

"You never go into the Oval Office thinking it's going to be a quick photo op and then leave," she stated. "I always keep a running list of questions on my phone because you never know when you're going to run into him or when he will start taking them."

She also dished that having just a couple of inquires in one's back pocket is not even enough to talk with Trump. "You have to have like 10 questions ready to go," she said.

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