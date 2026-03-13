'He's Melting Into a Dementia Puddle': Donald Trump Sparks Concern as He Slurs His Words in Speech — Watch

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Donald Trump raised eyebrows during a recent speech about employment in the U.S. amid Women's History Month. While speaking at the White House on Thursday, March 12, he stumbled over his words and was accused of making up facts.

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Trump: "Since I took office we created we've created more than three hundredjerb -- thraaahuuuu take a listen to this number three hundred thousand jobs." pic.twitter.com/oQnFS4UPs5 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 12, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x Donald Trump slurred his words during a Women's History Month speech.

"Since I took office we created more than three hund..." he expressed as he slurred his words while trying to say "three hundred thousand. "Take a listen to this number, three hundred thousand jobs by proud, hard-working American women." "Jobs are coming in through the roof, and we have factories being built all over the country... We’ve taken in $18 trillion-plus in 11 months."

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Social Media Reacts

Source: mega A social media user claimed Donald Trump 'is melting into a mango-glazed dementia puddle.'

Social media users criticized the president for allegedly lying about the claim and his speech mishap. "It's so exaggerated that even his lips are refusing to cooperate," one person joked, while another asked, "And people think he is ok?" "The man is melting into a mango-glazed dementia puddle in real time," said a third individual, while a fourth declared, "He GLITCHED."

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The President Mixed Up His Colleagues

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Source: mega The president mixed up Kellyanne Conway and Karoline Leavitt in his speech.

Speculation over the POTUS' mental health have shown no sign of slowing down, as he continues to mix up people and make confusing statements. In fact, during that same speech, he gave a shout-out to Kellyanne Conway despite the fact that she no longer works for him. People believe he meant to refer to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. "And of course Kellyanne Conway. Has anyone ever heard of her? She’s fantastic. She’s in there fighting," he spilled. "She’s — Kellyanne. A man, a friend of mine, said, 'You know that Kellyanne?' I admire her — the way she goes in and she screams at those people — meaning, the media, because this is a man that doesn’t do very well with the media, it’s one of those things."

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Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Source: mega Dr. John Gartner claimed having the POTUS take the MoCA more than once could mean doctors are 'monitoring dementia.'

The incidents have become a red flag to Dr. John Gartner, who pointed to Trump taking the Montreal Cognitive Assessments more than once. "You know, he kind of gave the game away again, as he often does," he stated on a past episode of "The Daily Beast Podcast." "You could maybe justify giving someone the MoCA once, just on their age, just as part of a physical. If you’re giving it to him three times, that means you’re not assessing dementia. That means you’re monitoring dementia."

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Inside Donald Trump's Physical Health Woes

Source: mega Donald Trump's physician brushed off the neck rash he was recently seen with.