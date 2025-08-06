TRUE CRIME NEWS Inside Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Mansion: Late Pedophile Had Framed Photo of Him and Old Pal Donald Trump on Display Source: MEGA Critics wonder if there was more to Donald Trump's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein than he lets on. Rebecca Friedman Aug. 6 2025, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

The New York Times just published photos from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse, including a framed photo he kept of himself with Donald and Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/9U6GsV1mMD — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) August 5, 2025 Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

The original picture featured the Trumps and Jeffrey dressed to the nines alongside the late pedophile's ex-girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — though she was cropped out of the framed version inside the dead s-- offender's home. Other snaps showcased Jeffrey posing with several influential stars — including Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Fidel Castro.

Sitting beside the photo of Jeffrey and Donald was a framed dollar bill signed by billionaire Bill Gates. The text "I was wrong!" had been written across George Washington's face on the dollar, seemingly a response to a bet that had been lost.

Documents exposed by The New York Times also included a letter from director Woody Allen, written to Jeffrey for his 63rd birthday in 2016 — three years before he died by suicide in prison while awaiting his federal trafficking trial. "Being neighbors, my wife Soon-Yi and I have been invited for dinner many times. Always accept, always interesting. Wide variety of interesting people at every dinner just about Politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists," Allen’s letter read, per the newspaper. Woody compared Jeffrey's dinners to the 1931 movie adaptation of Dracula Dracula, "where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place."

Former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak, real estate billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman and linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky also had sent birthday messages to Jeffrey, though the NYT didn't publish a scan of the letter like they did with Woody. In Ehud's message, he reportedly told Jeffrey he was a "collector of people" and that he hopes friends may "enjoy your table for many more years to come."

