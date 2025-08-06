or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Jeffrey Epstein
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Inside Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Mansion: Late Pedophile Had Framed Photo of Him and Old Pal Donald Trump on Display

Photo of Donald Trump; picture of Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Critics wonder if there was more to Donald Trump's friendship with Jeffrey Epstein than he lets on.

Profile Image

Aug. 6 2025, Updated 1:43 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

A look inside Jeffrey Epstein's New York City mansion has further fueled speculation about his former friendship with President Donald Trump.

On Tuesday, August 5, The New York Times published never-before-seen photos taken within the walls of Epstein's seven-story Manhattan estate — one of which exposed a framed picture of the disgraced financier posing with Donald and his now-wife, Melania Trump, in 2000.

The infamous image was taken at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida roughly 25 years ago, with the frame resting on a table alongside other notable photographs of Jeffrey with several A-list celebrities.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @RpsAgainstTrump/X

The original picture featured the Trumps and Jeffrey dressed to the nines alongside the late pedophile's ex-girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — though she was cropped out of the framed version inside the dead s-- offender's home.

Other snaps showcased Jeffrey posing with several influential stars — including Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Fidel Castro.

Article continues below advertisement

Framed Photo of Trumps and Jeffrey Epstein Inside Pedophile's NYC Mansion

Image of Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein posed together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein posed together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000.

Sitting beside the photo of Jeffrey and Donald was a framed dollar bill signed by billionaire Bill Gates.

The text "I was wrong!" had been written across George Washington's face on the dollar, seemingly a response to a bet that had been lost.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Jeffrey Epstein

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Donald Trump has been under scrutiny for his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has been under scrutiny for his former friendship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Documents exposed by The New York Times also included a letter from director Woody Allen, written to Jeffrey for his 63rd birthday in 2016 — three years before he died by suicide in prison while awaiting his federal trafficking trial.

"Being neighbors, my wife Soon-Yi and I have been invited for dinner many times. Always accept, always interesting. Wide variety of interesting people at every dinner just about Politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists," Allen’s letter read, per the newspaper.

Woody compared Jeffrey's dinners to the 1931 movie adaptation of Dracula Dracula, "where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Ghislaine Maxwell was cropped out of the framed photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Ghislaine Maxwell was cropped out of the framed photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump.

Former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak, real estate billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman and linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky also had sent birthday messages to Jeffrey, though the NYT didn't publish a scan of the letter like they did with Woody. In Ehud's message, he reportedly told Jeffrey he was a "collector of people" and that he hopes friends may "enjoy your table for many more years to come."

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Jeffrey Epstein was pals with several A-list stars and powerful public figures.
Source: MEGA

Jeffrey Epstein was pals with several A-list stars and powerful public figures.

This comes just weeks after the Wall Street Journal's bombshell report last month exposing an alleged letter Donald sent to Jeffrey for his 50th birthday in 2003.

Donald — who denied writing the note — was accused of telling Jeffrey, "may every day be another wonderful secret," alongside a drawing outling the body of a naked woman.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.