Inside Jeffrey Epstein's NYC Mansion: Late Pedophile Had Framed Photo of Him and Old Pal Donald Trump on Display
A look inside Jeffrey Epstein's New York City mansion has further fueled speculation about his former friendship with President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, August 5, The New York Times published never-before-seen photos taken within the walls of Epstein's seven-story Manhattan estate — one of which exposed a framed picture of the disgraced financier posing with Donald and his now-wife, Melania Trump, in 2000.
The infamous image was taken at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida roughly 25 years ago, with the frame resting on a table alongside other notable photographs of Jeffrey with several A-list celebrities.
The original picture featured the Trumps and Jeffrey dressed to the nines alongside the late pedophile's ex-girlfriend and convicted co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell — though she was cropped out of the framed version inside the dead s-- offender's home.
Other snaps showcased Jeffrey posing with several influential stars — including Pope John Paul II, Mick Jagger, Elon Musk, Bill Clinton and Fidel Castro.
Framed Photo of Trumps and Jeffrey Epstein Inside Pedophile's NYC Mansion
Sitting beside the photo of Jeffrey and Donald was a framed dollar bill signed by billionaire Bill Gates.
The text "I was wrong!" had been written across George Washington's face on the dollar, seemingly a response to a bet that had been lost.
Documents exposed by The New York Times also included a letter from director Woody Allen, written to Jeffrey for his 63rd birthday in 2016 — three years before he died by suicide in prison while awaiting his federal trafficking trial.
"Being neighbors, my wife Soon-Yi and I have been invited for dinner many times. Always accept, always interesting. Wide variety of interesting people at every dinner just about Politicians, scientists, teachers, magicians, comedians, intellectuals, journalists," Allen’s letter read, per the newspaper.
Woody compared Jeffrey's dinners to the 1931 movie adaptation of Dracula Dracula, "where Lugosi has three young female vampires who service the place."
Former prime minister of Israel Ehud Barak, real estate billionaire Mortimer Zuckerman and linguist and political activist Noam Chomsky also had sent birthday messages to Jeffrey, though the NYT didn't publish a scan of the letter like they did with Woody. In Ehud's message, he reportedly told Jeffrey he was a "collector of people" and that he hopes friends may "enjoy your table for many more years to come."
This comes just weeks after the Wall Street Journal's bombshell report last month exposing an alleged letter Donald sent to Jeffrey for his 50th birthday in 2003.
Donald — who denied writing the note — was accused of telling Jeffrey, "may every day be another wonderful secret," alongside a drawing outling the body of a naked woman.