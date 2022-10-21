Kaitlyn Bristowe Admits She Already 'Feels Married' To Jason Tartick, Dishes On Their 'Unique' Bond

Though Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick have only been engaged since May 2021, the Bachelorette star doesn't think their relationship will be any different once they say "I do."

"I already feel like I am married, to be honest with you. I am definitely looking forward to the day that everybody is in the room with us. We are both so close to our own families and each other's families, and we both have such a strong, supportive group of friends that imagining them all in one room together is probably the most exciting thing for us and something we often think about," the 37-year-old, who is teaming up with Mars Petcare to launch the company’s largest animal shelter volunteer campaign ever to address the current crisis facing animal shelters across the U.S. and Canada, exclusively tells OK!.