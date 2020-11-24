Dancing With the Stars has crowned a new winner! Kaitlyn Bristowe has claimed the Mirrorball Trophy — beating out stars Nelly, Nev Schulman and Justina Machado for the prize.

Bristowe sashayed into our hearts on the 19th season of The Bachelor — she won fans over with her wit and sometimes inappropriate humor.

It was her turn to take the lead on season 11 of The Bachelorette, where she continued to use her humor and beauty to captivate the men and the world.

The 35-year-old is a force of nature in the entertainment world. She has appeared on Broadway, hosts a hit podcast and even launched her own wine label, Spade and Sparrows.

The bombshell released her debut single earlier this year, “If I’m Being Honest,” and the reality star revealed the song was inspired by her breakup from ex-fiancé, Bachelorette alum, Shawn Booth.

“I don’t know who needs to hear this but f**k the what if’s. This uncertain time has shed light on how important time is. So while this song has been collecting dust for over a year, I’ve finally decided to share it with you,” the reality star wrote on Instagram about her song.

Bristowe is currently dating Bachelorette alum Jason Tartick. The happy couple share a home together in Nashville with their two golden retrievers and recently starred in country singer Brett Kissel’s music video for his number one hit, “Drink About Me.”

