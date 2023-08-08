Kaitlyn Bristowe Isn't Ready to Discuss Jason Tartick Breakup But Fears She'll Lose Fans If She Doesn't: 'People Are Judging Me'
Though Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick used to update fans on every aspect of their romance, the Bachelorette lead told fans she isn't ready to publicly discuss their breakup just yet.
Bristowe briefly shared what she was feeling during the Tuesday, August 8, episode of her "Off the Vines" podcast, which aired just days after the pair announced they were ending their engagement.
"It’s a loss, it’s grief ... and now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you’re going through it," the brunette beauty said, admitting she's worried she'll lose fans if she stays silent about the split, which occurred after four years together.
"Then they think, ‘You’re hiding something from us, why wouldn’t you be honest? I thought you were an open book, I thought you were this and just tell us already that you guys are broken up,’" the host continued. "And I’m holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I’ve built for myself."
The Dancing With the Stars champion noted she has to give herself time to heal and reflect before she opens up with others, but nonetheless, part of her brain tells her otherwise.
"My other side goes, ‘Oh, my gosh, they hate me. I’m gonna lose all the support, and people are judging me. And they think it’s just all me and it’s my fault.’ And my brain is, like, ‘Here’s the logic of everything. And then here’s the emotion,’ and I am finding myself in the middle of that," she spilled.
The TV personality, 38, concluded her address by explaining that other than confiding in her close friends and family, she has to keep things to herself for a bit — otherwise she'll become too overwhelmed.
"I can’t let that come into this. I can’t take that on as responsibility for [my followers’] feelings," she stated. "I’m a mega empath — and I do take it on, and I can’t."
After announcing their split, Bristowe revealed she would be taking a hiatus from social media.
The pair didn't strike up a romance in typical Bachelor style, as Tartick, 34, was a contestant on Becca Kufrin's season.