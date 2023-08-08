Kaitlyn Bristowe Isn't Ready to Discuss Jason Tartick Breakup But Fears She'll Lose Fans If She Doesn't: 'People Are Judging Me'

"It’s a loss, it’s grief ... and now these people are on the other end of this phone expecting you to share it with them while you’re going through it," the brunette beauty said, admitting she's worried she'll lose fans if she stays silent about the split, which occurred after four years together.

"Then they think, ‘You’re hiding something from us, why wouldn’t you be honest? I thought you were an open book, I thought you were this and just tell us already that you guys are broken up,’" the host continued. "And I’m holding so much responsibility because I see them as this community that I’ve built for myself."