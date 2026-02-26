or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Kaley Cuoco
OK LogoCOUPLES

Kaley Cuoco Reveals She and Fiancé Tom Pelphrey Sleep in Separate Beds

split photo Kaley Cuoco & Tom Pelphrey
Source: MEGA ; Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube

Kaley Cuoco said sleeping in separate beds from fiancé Tom Pelphrey improved their relationship.

Profile Image

Feb. 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco shared insights into her relationship with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, revealing why they opted for separate beds.

On a recent episode of Dax Shepard'sArmchair Expert” podcast, Cuoco discussed the challenges of their differing sleeping habits and how they navigate this aspect of their relationship.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Kaley Cuoco revealed she and Tom Pelphrey sleep separately.
Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube

Kaley Cuoco revealed she and Tom Pelphrey sleep separately.

Article continues below advertisement

Cuoco, who is known for her love of pets, often shares her bed with several dogs and her daughter, Matilda. Pelphrey, however, found it increasingly difficult to share the space. "He was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' And I'm like, 'I understand,'" Cuoco stated. This led to Pelphrey moving to the guest room.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The couple's different schedules and pets caused tension.
Source: MEGA

The couple's different schedules and pets caused tension.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to sleep apart evolved from discussions during couples therapy, which they both appreciate. "At first, I'm like, 'What will people think?' And he's like, 'I never see you at night,'" Cuoco explained. The couple realized that separate sleeping arrangements allowed them to maintain their individuality and personal routines.

MORE ON:
Kaley Cuoco

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kaley Cuoco has been divorced twice.
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco has been divorced twice.

Article continues below advertisement

The arrangement has proven beneficial for their relationship, with Cuoco referring to it as a "game changer." She emphasized that it became the "best decision we ever made."

Their differing schedules contributed to the decision; while Pelphrey spends late nights writing and reading, Cuoco prefers an early bedtime.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Kaley Cuoco called the arrangement a game changer.
Source: MEGA

Kaley Cuoco called the arrangement a game changer.

Cuoco has experienced two previous marriages, first to Ryan Sweeting and then to Karl Cook. However, her relationship with Pelphrey has brought a new perspective. They announced their engagement in August 2024 after meeting at the Ozark premiere in April 2022. Cuoco shared a memorable moment when they discussed potential names for a future child. “We looked at each other, and it was like, 'Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we'd name her Matilda?'" she recalled.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.