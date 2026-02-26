Kaley Cuoco Reveals She and Fiancé Tom Pelphrey Sleep in Separate Beds
Feb. 26 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Kaley Cuoco shared insights into her relationship with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, revealing why they opted for separate beds.
On a recent episode of Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast, Cuoco discussed the challenges of their differing sleeping habits and how they navigate this aspect of their relationship.
Cuoco, who is known for her love of pets, often shares her bed with several dogs and her daughter, Matilda. Pelphrey, however, found it increasingly difficult to share the space. "He was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' And I'm like, 'I understand,'" Cuoco stated. This led to Pelphrey moving to the guest room.
The decision to sleep apart evolved from discussions during couples therapy, which they both appreciate. "At first, I'm like, 'What will people think?' And he's like, 'I never see you at night,'" Cuoco explained. The couple realized that separate sleeping arrangements allowed them to maintain their individuality and personal routines.
The arrangement has proven beneficial for their relationship, with Cuoco referring to it as a "game changer." She emphasized that it became the "best decision we ever made."
Their differing schedules contributed to the decision; while Pelphrey spends late nights writing and reading, Cuoco prefers an early bedtime.
Cuoco has experienced two previous marriages, first to Ryan Sweeting and then to Karl Cook. However, her relationship with Pelphrey has brought a new perspective. They announced their engagement in August 2024 after meeting at the Ozark premiere in April 2022. Cuoco shared a memorable moment when they discussed potential names for a future child. “We looked at each other, and it was like, 'Would it be crazy to say if we had a baby we'd name her Matilda?'" she recalled.