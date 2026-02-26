Kaley Cuoco Reveals She and Fiancé Tom Pelphrey Sleep in Separate Beds

Article continues below advertisement

Kaley Cuoco shared insights into her relationship with fiancé Tom Pelphrey, revealing why they opted for separate beds. On a recent episode of Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast, Cuoco discussed the challenges of their differing sleeping habits and how they navigate this aspect of their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard/Youtube Kaley Cuoco revealed she and Tom Pelphrey sleep separately.

Article continues below advertisement

Cuoco, who is known for her love of pets, often shares her bed with several dogs and her daughter, Matilda. Pelphrey, however, found it increasingly difficult to share the space. "He was like, 'I can't do this anymore.' And I'm like, 'I understand,'" Cuoco stated. This led to Pelphrey moving to the guest room.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The couple's different schedules and pets caused tension.

Article continues below advertisement

The decision to sleep apart evolved from discussions during couples therapy, which they both appreciate. "At first, I'm like, 'What will people think?' And he's like, 'I never see you at night,'" Cuoco explained. The couple realized that separate sleeping arrangements allowed them to maintain their individuality and personal routines.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaley Cuoco has been divorced twice.

Article continues below advertisement

The arrangement has proven beneficial for their relationship, with Cuoco referring to it as a "game changer." She emphasized that it became the "best decision we ever made." Their differing schedules contributed to the decision; while Pelphrey spends late nights writing and reading, Cuoco prefers an early bedtime.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Kaley Cuoco called the arrangement a game changer.