Kaley Cuoco 'More Than Happy to Admit She Was Wrong to Swear Off Marriage' After Getting Engaged to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco is thrilled she didn't stick to her promise to never wed again!
According to insiders, the Flight Attendant actress, 38, had to take back her vow to never make things official after two failed marriages when beau Tom Pelphrey got down on one knee and proposed.
"It makes sense to make things more official," a source spilled about the news. "Kaley’s more than happy to admit she was wrong to swear off marriage."
As OK! previously reported, the Crazy Alien actor, 42, asked Cuoco to be his wife earlier this month after they began dating in May 2022. The funny lady was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to May 2016 and to Karl Cook from 2018 to 2022.
Cuoco made a bold statement the same year she began dating Pelphrey, insisting she wasn't interested in being a bride for a third time.
“I will never get married again,” she made clear in an interview. “I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again. Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”
In March 2023, the blonde beauty and the American Murderer star welcomed their first child together. “Matilda you are 1! Best year of our lives .. you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!” Cuoco gushed on social media over their baby girl earlier this year.
“Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain,” she continued of their happy family life. “I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1-year-old forever. @tommypelphrey thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She’s perfect.🎈Happy birthday, angel girl! 🎂.”
Cuoco has been quite candid about how she and her soon-to-be husband have adjusted to being mom and dad.
“That you’re not important,” she explained during an interview earlier this year about what she's learned so far from parenthood. “Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Life & Style spoke with sources close to Cuoco.