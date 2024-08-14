Kaley Cuoco Is Engaged to Tom Pelphrey Despite Swearing Off Marriage: Photo
Kaley Cuoco is engaged — again!
The actress announced Tom Pelphrey, whom she shares daughter Matilda with, popped the question via her Instagram Story on August 15.
"Amazing weekend," she captioned a photo of herself wearing the ring.
The engagement was shocking for some fans, as the 38-year-old star previously said she wouldn't tie the knot after her first two failed marriages.
“I will never get married again,” she told Glamour in 2022.
“I would love to have a long-lasting relationship or a partnership. But I will never get married again,” the mom-of-one insisted. “Absolutely not. You can literally put that on the cover.”
The Flight Attendant starlet was first married to tennis star Ryan Sweeting from December 2013 to May 2016. She then got hitched to Karl Cook in June 2018.
Though those romances didn't work out, Cuoco found love with the Ozark star, 42, and they later confirmed they were dating in May 2022.
Cuoco later revealed how they crossed paths in the first place.
“We have the same management team. … My manager actually took me as her guest to the Ozark premiere, and I met him there,” she shared.
“It was like the angels started singing. I was like, ‘Hallelujah.’ It was very magical. … It was perfect," she added.
The two later welcomed their daughter in March 2023 and celebrated her first birthday this past year.
“Matilda you are 1! Best year of our lives .. you are a gift from above and have brought the deepest perfect joy to our entire family!” Cuoco captioned the post.
“Dada and I love you more than we could possibly ever explain,” she continued. “I cannot wait to see who you become, but for now, please stay my precious 1 year old forever. @tommypelphrey thank you for being the best daddy (besides my own) the world has ever seen. She’s perfect.🎈Happy birthday, angel girl! 🎂.”
Cuoco then shared her parenting hack so far.
“That you’re not important,” she told Us Weekly about what she's learned in the past year. “Whatever a 1-year-old wants, they want. Don’t take it personally when they want Dada over Mama all day long. Doesn’t mean anything. Don’t take things personally. I learned that very quickly.”