or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Michelle Obama
OK LogoCOUPLES

'Everybody Would Know' If My Marriage Was in Trouble: Michelle Obama Continues to Brush Off Barack Obama Split Speculation

Photo of Michelle and Barack Obama.
Source: @DiaryOfACeo/Youtube;MEGA

Michelle Obama got candid about her relationship with Barack as split rumors have been swirling for the past few months.

By:

May 1 2025, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Michelle Obama addressed the rumored "problems" in her marriage to Barack Obama.

During the Thursday, May 1, episode of “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett,” continued to laugh off split speculation, insisting "everybody would know" if the couple was struggling.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement
michelle barack obama marriage trouble split speculation
Source: @DiaryOfACeo/Youtube

Michelle Obama said 'everybody' would know if her marriage was in trouble.

Article continues below advertisement

“He would know it,” Michelle said, referencing her brother, Craig Robinson. “And everybody would know it.”

“I’m not a martyr,” she continued. “I would be problem solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.'”

Article continues below advertisement

Craig joked: “If they were having a problem, I would be doing a podcast with him.”

Michelle, who married Barack in 1992, said she would never "quit at" their long romance.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle barack obama marriage trouble split speculation
Source: @DiaryOfACeo/Youtube

Michelle Obama said she's not a 'martyr' during a new interview.

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“That’s not who we are,” Michelle, 61, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with the ex-president, 63, declared. “And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”

Article continues below advertisement
megyn kelly slams michelle barack obamas marriage married to the wrong people
Source: MEGA

The pair share two kids.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled something was going on between the two when Barack stepped out solo to President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Trump's inauguration in January.

During the same podcast episode, she defended her decision to sit out of the two events.

"You know, as a box-checking person who has been checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high … I think I just told myself, ‘I think I’ve done enough of that,’ and if I haven’t, then I never will," the book author explained.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama admits marriage is hard after debunking divorce rumors
Source: MEGA

Michelle Obama previously explained why she wasn't at two events with her husband.

Article continues below advertisement

Michelle previously defended staying out of the spotlight in April.

"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she explained to host Sophia Bush on her podcast. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."

"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she asked. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.