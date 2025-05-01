'Everybody Would Know' If My Marriage Was in Trouble: Michelle Obama Continues to Brush Off Barack Obama Split Speculation
Michelle Obama addressed the rumored "problems" in her marriage to Barack Obama.
During the Thursday, May 1, episode of “The Diary of a CEO with Steven Bartlett,” continued to laugh off split speculation, insisting "everybody would know" if the couple was struggling.
“He would know it,” Michelle said, referencing her brother, Craig Robinson. “And everybody would know it.”
“I’m not a martyr,” she continued. “I would be problem solving in public. ‘Let me tell you what he did.'”
Craig joked: “If they were having a problem, I would be doing a podcast with him.”
Michelle, who married Barack in 1992, said she would never "quit at" their long romance.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“That’s not who we are,” Michelle, 61, who shares daughters Malia, 26, and Sasha, 23, with the ex-president, 63, declared. “And I know that about him. He knows that about me.”
As OK! previously reported, rumors swirled something was going on between the two when Barack stepped out solo to President Jimmy Carter's funeral and President Trump's inauguration in January.
During the same podcast episode, she defended her decision to sit out of the two events.
"You know, as a box-checking person who has been checking her whole life, doing the right thing, trying to always be an example, always going high … I think I just told myself, ‘I think I’ve done enough of that,’ and if I haven’t, then I never will," the book author explained.
Michelle previously defended staying out of the spotlight in April.
"The interesting thing is that, when I say 'no,' for the most part people are like, 'I get it, and I'm okay,'" she explained to host Sophia Bush on her podcast. "That's the thing that we as women, I think...we struggle with disappointing people. I mean, so much so that this year people were...they couldn't even fathom that I was making a choice for myself that they had to assume that my husband and I are divorcing."
"This couldn't be a grown woman just making a set of decisions for herself, right?" she asked. "But that's what society does to us. We start actually, finally going, 'What am I doing? Who am I doing this for?' And if it doesn't fit into the sort of stereotype of what people think we should do, then it gets labeled as something negative and horrible."