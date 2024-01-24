Kamala Harris Denies She's 'Incapable' of Being VP: 'Most Women Have Similar Experiences'
Vice President Kamala Harris addressed criticisms of her competence and commented on her "fear" about the upcoming presidential election during a recent interview.
Harris sat down with CNN to address various topics, including her competency in her position, America's racist past, the importance of abortion and the potential danger of a Donald Trump win in 2024.
During the interview, Harris acknowledged the criticism over her job, stating, "It's unfortunate that some deny the fact that America has a racist past."
"Most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession, have similar experiences," Harris said of being doubted. "I was the first woman to be elected district attorney, I was the first woman to be elected Attorney General of the state of California, and I'm the first woman to be vice president ... I love my job."
Harris also criticized Trump for his stance on women's rights, specifically highlighting his pride in restricting access to abortions.
She told the outlet, "It's deeply concerning that Trump is proud of limiting women's reproductive choices and preventing doctors from providing necessary healthcare."
Harris continued to speak at length about the significance of abortion.
"The Supreme Court took a constitutional right from the people of America, from the women of America, and the United States Congress has the power and ability to put that right back in place, to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade into law," she told the outlet.
"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies," she argued. "Women are silently suffering."
As OK! previously reported, Harris recently appeared on The View, where she was asked about recent concerns expressed by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama about a possible Trump win.
Joy Behar asked her, "Are you scared? What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again?"
"I am scared as heck," she answered. "There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it."