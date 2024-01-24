Kamala Harris Denies She's 'Incapable' of Being VP: 'Most Women Have Similar Experiences'

Harris sat down with CNN to address various topics, including her competency in her position, America's racist past, the importance of abortion and the potential danger of a Donald Trump win in 2024.

During the interview, Harris acknowledged the criticism over her job, stating, "It's unfortunate that some deny the fact that America has a racist past."

"Most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession, have similar experiences," Harris said of being doubted. "I was the first woman to be elected district attorney, I was the first woman to be elected Attorney General of the state of California, and I'm the first woman to be vice president ... I love my job."