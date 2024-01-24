OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Kamala Harris Denies She's 'Incapable' of Being VP: 'Most Women Have Similar Experiences'

kamala harris denies shes incapable of being vice president
Source: MEGA
By:

Jan. 24 2024, Published 2:11 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Vice President Kamala Harris addressed criticisms of her competence and commented on her "fear" about the upcoming presidential election during a recent interview.

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris denies shes incapable of being vice president
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris fought back against claims that she's 'incompetent.'

Harris sat down with CNN to address various topics, including her competency in her position, America's racist past, the importance of abortion and the potential danger of a Donald Trump win in 2024.

During the interview, Harris acknowledged the criticism over her job, stating, "It's unfortunate that some deny the fact that America has a racist past."

"Most women who have risen in their profession, who are leaders in their profession, have similar experiences," Harris said of being doubted. "I was the first woman to be elected district attorney, I was the first woman to be elected Attorney General of the state of California, and I'm the first woman to be vice president ... I love my job."

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris denies shes incapable of being vice president
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris is currently the vice president to president Joe Biden.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris also criticized Trump for his stance on women's rights, specifically highlighting his pride in restricting access to abortions.

She told the outlet, "It's deeply concerning that Trump is proud of limiting women's reproductive choices and preventing doctors from providing necessary healthcare."

MORE ON:
kamala harris
Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris denies shes incapable of being vice president
Source: MEGA

Harris said she's 'scared as heck' of another Trump presidency.

Article continues below advertisement

Harris continued to speak at length about the significance of abortion.

"The Supreme Court took a constitutional right from the people of America, from the women of America, and the United States Congress has the power and ability to put that right back in place, to put back in place the protections of Roe v. Wade into law," she told the outlet.

"One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree the government should not be telling women what to do with their bodies," she argued. "Women are silently suffering."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

As OK! previously reported, Harris recently appeared on The View, where she was asked about recent concerns expressed by former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama about a possible Trump win.

Joy Behar asked her, "Are you scared? What could happen if Trump ever became, God forbid, president again?"

"I am scared as heck," she answered. "There is an old saying that there are only two ways to run for office: either without an opponent or scared. So on all of those points, yes, we should all be scared, but as we know, and certainly, this is a table of very powerful women, we don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.