Megyn Kelly 'Applauds' Britney Spears for Admitting She Had an Abortion During Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake

"This is somebody who's been one of America's sweethearts saying, 'I did this thing with one of the most famous men on the planet, and I'm really deeply regretful about the whole experience and how painful it was,'" the podcast host continued. "I'm sure that memoir is going to be quite a best seller."

Despite praising the "Toxic" singer for being candid about the personal choices she made as a young women, Kelly also expressed her concerns for the pop star amid her near-constant erratic behavior on social media.