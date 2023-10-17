Megyn Kelly 'Applauds' Britney Spears for Admitting She Had an Abortion During Her Relationship With Justin Timberlake
Megyn Kelly voiced her approval after Britney Spears dropped the bombshell that she'd allegedly had an abortion while pregnant with Justin Timberlake's baby in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me.
"We don't talk about things like that. I applaud her for admitting it," the journalist said on her Tuesday, October 17, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast.
"It does feel like a personal detail that others would have chosen not to share," she noted. "But I applaud her for revealing it because there are real risks to this sort of carefree, ‘Oh yeah, we're gonna have premarital sex and we're going to have the celebrity lifestyle.’"
"If you find yourself pregnant and you're not yet ready to be a mother or a father, these are your choices," she continued. "You either have to give birth to a baby and you didn't really want to have and raise it or potentially give it up which also is emotionally tough, or you have to you have to kill your own baby."
Added Kelly, "Whether you're pro-choice or not, you can’t argue that killing that life growing inside of you is killing a baby on its way to becoming a viable baby."
"This is somebody who's been one of America's sweethearts saying, 'I did this thing with one of the most famous men on the planet, and I'm really deeply regretful about the whole experience and how painful it was,'" the podcast host continued. "I'm sure that memoir is going to be quite a best seller."
Despite praising the "Toxic" singer for being candid about the personal choices she made as a young women, Kelly also expressed her concerns for the pop star amid her near-constant erratic behavior on social media.
"The way it's going for her, I very much worry she's going to wind up like Anna Nicole Smith unless there's some sort of meaningful intervention," she said, referring to the late actress and model.
"She just seems to be in a downward spiral. Unlike so many these people will find themselves in the news in this way, what has she ever done that is like wrong?" Kelly asked. "Britney seems to have mental health problems, but she's not out there hurting anybody."
The journalist confessed that she felt Spears had been "punched in the face in so many different ways" throughout her life, pointing out that her social media posts were "proof of the hard knocks she's received."
"I realize she’s a celebrity, she's famous, she's got a bunch of money, she's got a lot of fans, but it just seems like the real truth of Britney's life has been it's been a very difficult, long haul," she concluded.
Spears' memoir is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, October 24.