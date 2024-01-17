VP Kamala Harris Admits She's 'Scared as Heck' for Donald Trump to Be President Again

Harris then confessed she is optimistic about changing people's minds going forward.

"But as we know, and certainly this is a table of very powerful women. We don’t run away from something when we’re scared. We fight back against it. Right. Yeah. So many of us know when we are scared for the future of our children, do we then stay in bed with the covers over our head? Nope. No we can’t. We cannot. We cannot. And this is where this election requires brightly that President Biden and I and and all of us who are part of this administration, we got to earn reelection," she noted.

"There is no question. We got to be on the road. Listen, since the in the last two weeks I’ve been to Georgia, I’ve been to Nevada, I’ve been to North Carolina, I’ve been to South Carolina twice. In the first two weeks of this year, I will be out on the road. We have to earn the reelect and we have to communicate what we have achieved, and that is going to be one of our big challenges. We’ve done a lot of good work. We need to let people know who bring it to them," she continued of her strategy.