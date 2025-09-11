Politics Kamala Harris Dragged by Former Joe Biden Aide for Saying Ex-President Was 'Reckless' to Run for Office in 2024 Source: mega The remarks Kamala Harris' made about Joe Biden in her memoir did not sit well with one of his former aides. Molly Byrne Contact us by Email Sept. 11 2025, Published 2:46 p.m. ET

An excerpt from Kamala Harris’ forthcoming memoir, 107 Days, was shared on Wednesday, September 10, where she referred to Joe Biden’s decision to run for reelection in 2024 as a “reckless” choice — something that angered his former staffer. “‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized. Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” Kamala wrote. “The stakes were simply too high. This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition.”

Ex-Biden Aide Slams Kamala Harris for Her Lack of 'Courage'

Source: mega The former aide called out Kamala Harris for not having the 'courage' to speak up at the time of Joe Biden's reelection run.

The Democrat also suggested that “perhaps” she should have urged Joe against re-running for president but recalled not doing so as she feared the administration would oust her. “I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out,” she wrote. Following the release of the excerpt, a former aide of the 46th president slammed the ex-vice president with ridicule. “I’m not sure the very robust defense of not having the courage to speak up in the moment about Biden running is quite as persuasive as she thinks it is,” the aide stated to an outlet.

Ex-Biden Aide Drags Kamala Harris for 'Complaining'

Source: mega The former aide said Kamala Harris would have been respected more if she hadn't 'complained' so much.

Kamala also described in her memoir how the Biden administration refused to listen to her legislative suggestions, leaving her silenced on the forefront. “Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well,” she detailed. “His team didn’t get it.” The same aide who issued a statement about Kamala’s lack of “courage” also commented on her claim that Joe’s team tried to reduce her position to make him appear stronger. “On the border stuff in particular, I’d also say, if she had spent a fraction of the time and energy doing the work that she did on complaining about how she was perceived, she would have been perceived a whole lot better,” the aide stated.

'We Never Thought She Would Actually Say Anything'

Source: mega Ron Klain defended the former VP, saying he felt 'badly' that she had a negative experience.

Despite the mockery, several former Biden aides came to Kamala’s defense regarding the narrative of working under the 82-year-old in the White House. “We all know that the Biden folks treated her and her team like s---. We never thought she would actually say anything,” said another former aide. “The staffers across a range of ages and positions that I’m talking to are proud of her.” Former Chief of Staff Ron Klain also backed the ex-VP, saying, “I thought she did a good job as [vice president], and I feel badly that she found the experience negative.”

'At 81, Joe Got Tired'

Source: mega Kamala Harris wrote that Joe Biden's age was reflected in his 'physical and verbal stumbles.'