Kamala Harris Unleashes on Joe Biden's Decision to Run for Second Term in Shocking New Memoir: 'Recklessness'

Kamala Harris unleashed on Joe Biden’s decision to run for a second term, detailing in her upcoming memoir, 107 Days, the choice shouldn’t have been “left to an individual’s ego.” “Was it grace, or was it recklessness? In retrospect, I think it was recklessness,” she writes in the tome.

Kamala Harris Was a 'Loyal Person' to Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said she kept quiet about Joe Biden's decision to run for a second term due to her 'delicate status' in the White House.

“The stakes were simply too high,” she continues. “This wasn’t a choice that should have been left to an individual’s ego, an individual’s ambition. It should have been more than a personal decision.” Since she's a “loyal person,” she chose not to say anything “during all those months of growing panic” about Biden’s cognitive health. As for why else she remained silent, Harris notes she had a “delicate status” within the White House.

Kamala Harris Feels the White House 'Rarely Pushed Back' Regarding Attacks on Her

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris' new memoir attacked Joe Biden's decision to run for president again.

When being “attacked … on everything from my laugh, to my tone of voice, to whom I’d dated in my 20s, or claimed I was a ‘DEI hire,’ the White House rarely pushed back with my actual résumé,” she states. “They had a huge comms team; they had Karine Jean-Pierre briefing in the pressroom every day. But getting anything positive said about my work or any defense against untrue attacks was almost impossible,” she elaborates. “Worse, I often learned that the president’s staff was adding fuel to negative narratives that sprang up around me.” “Their thinking was zero-sum: If she’s shining, he’s dimmed. None of them grasped that if I did well, he did well. That given the concerns about his age, my visible success as his vice president was vital,” the book says. “It would serve as a testament to his judgment in choosing me and reassurance that if something happened, the country was in good hands. My success was important for him. His team didn’t get it.”

Kamala Harris vs. Joe Biden

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said she would have interfered if she felt Joe Biden could not do the job.

Still, she believes her decision to not convince Biden to drop out was the right one at the time, as “the American people had chosen him before in the same matchup," adding it was “just possible he was right about this too.” “And of all the people in the White House, I was in the worst position to make the case that he should drop out,” she states. “I knew it would come off to him as incredibly self-serving if I advised him not to run. He would see it as naked ambition, perhaps as poisonous disloyalty, even if my only message was: Don’t let the other guy win. ‘It’s Joe and Jill’s decision.’ We all said that, like a mantra, as if we’d all been hypnotized.” She notes she would have interfered if she truly felt Joe was not able to carry out the job.

Kamala Harris Feels Joe Biden 'Got Tired'

Source: MEGA Kamala Harris said Joe Biden's age made him 'tired.'