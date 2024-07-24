Republicans Move to Impeach VP Kamala Harris for Allegedly Taking Joe Biden's Campaign Funds and Covering Up His Mental Decline
Although Vice President Kamala Harris just started her bid to get the Democratic nomination to run for President of the United States of America after Joe Biden stepped aside on July 21, Republicans are now making moves to attempt to impeach her.
On July 23, GOP Representative Andy Ogles introduced articles of impeachment against Harris.
Reasons Ogles suggested for wanting to impeach Harris include knowing Biden was declining mentally and covering it up and the way she has handled the border.
In a statement to The Washington Times, Ogles claimed Harris had “extraordinary incompetence” in her enforcement of immigration laws and referred to her as the “border czar.” “Regardless of where you’re at on the issue of immigration, we have a system that’s broken and as the border czar she was charged with fixing it,” he said. Ogles went on to claim Biden was “cognitively impaired” and accused Harris of knowing this but refusing to take action to get him out of office.
- Meghan Markle Endorsing Kamala Harris 'Could Be Her First Step' Into the Political World
- Lara Trump Slams Kamala Harris for Calling Donald Trump a 'Convicted Felon' — Even Though He Is One
- Donald Trump Unleashes on VP Kamala Harris and 'Sleepy' Joe Biden in Late Night Rant: She 'Is Not Worthy of Holding a Debate'
In more potential bad news for Harris, a complaint was obtained by The New York Times in which David Warrington, who is the general counsel for Donald Trump’s campaign, accused Harris of illegal activity related to Biden’s campaign funds.
"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Warrington wrote.
He also claimed Harris and her campaign are “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The Washington Post notes that Ogles call to impeach Harris was “designed to be privileged,” meaning that he “could force a vote onto the House floor.”
“We need to impeach the vice president,” he boldly stated. On July 21, Biden took to Instagram, announcing his desire to no longer seek re-election. “It has been the greatest honor of my life to serve as your President. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand out and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as President for the remainder of my term," he wrote.
Since stepping aside, conspiracies arose that Biden was no longer alive, which he disproved by calling into a Harris campaign event.
On July 24, Biden plans to address the nation from The White House in his first speech since he made his shocking announcement to no longer be in the running for president.