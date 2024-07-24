Republicans Move to Impeach VP Kamala Harris for Allegedly Taking Joe Biden's Campaign Funds and Covering Up His Mental Decline 

In more potential bad news for Harris, a complaint was obtained by The New York Times in which David Warrington, who is the general counsel for Donald Trump’s campaign, accused Harris of illegal activity related to Biden’s campaign funds.

"Kamala Harris is seeking to perpetrate a $91.5 million dollar heist of Joe Biden’s leftover campaign cash — a brazen money grab that would constitute the single largest excessive contribution and biggest violation in the history of the Federal Election Campaign Act of 1971, as amended,” Warrington wrote.

He also claimed Harris and her campaign are “flagrantly violating the Act by making and receiving an excessive contribution of nearly one hundred million dollars, and for filing fraudulent forms with the Commission purporting to repurpose one candidate’s principal campaign committee for the use of another candidate."