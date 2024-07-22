Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris for President With 'Immense Pride and Limitless Optimism' After Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Election

“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris for president of the United States," the 84-year-old wrote in a statement published on Monday, July 22.

“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose," she continued. "Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service."