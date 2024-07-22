Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris for President With 'Immense Pride and Limitless Optimism' After Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Election
One day after President Joe Biden, 81, announced he would be ending his campaign for the 2024 election, former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pledged her "enthusiastic" support to Vice President Kamala Harris.
“Today, it is with immense pride and limitless optimism for our country’s future that I endorse Vice-President Kamala Harris for president of the United States," the 84-year-old wrote in a statement published on Monday, July 22.
“Officially, I have seen Kamala Harris’s strength and courage as a champion for working families, notably fighting for a woman’s right to choose," she continued. "Personally, I have known Kamala Harris for decades as rooted in strong values, faith and a commitment to public service."
"Politically, make no mistake: Kamala Harris as a woman in politics is brilliantly astute – and I have full confidence that she will lead us to victory in November."
In her conclusion, Pelosi proclaimed "diversity" and "unity" are key strengths of the Democratic party as she encouraged supporters to come together and defeat Donald Trump by electing Harris as the next President of the United States.
President Biden also gave a glowing endorsement to his vice president on Sunday, July 21.
"My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best decision I’ve made," Biden said. "Today I want to offer my full support and endorsement for Kamala to be the nominee of our party this year. Democrats — it’s time to come together and beat Trump. Let’s do this."
As OK! previously reported, Biden stepped down a few days after testing positive for COVID-19 and canceling all immediate speaking engagements for his campaign.
On Monday, July 22, Harris confirmed Biden was "feeling much better" and recovering quickly from the virus before praising him for all he's accomplished throughout his four years in the White House.
"Joe Biden’s legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history,” Harris said at the time. "In one term, he has already surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office ... Our president, Joe Biden, fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."