'NOT DEAD!': Joe Biden Proves He's Alive by Calling Into Kamala Harris Event as Theories Run Rampant About His Well-Being
Just one day after Joe Biden announced that he would not be seeking re-election for a second term as President of the United States of America, the president made it clear he's alive by placing a call into an event for Vice President Kamala Harris after theories started to run rampant.
According to a report from The Daily Beast, Biden called into the first stop of Harris’ campaign to get the nomination to be president. Although he’s recovering from COVID, Biden still called in to support Harris, telling a crowd of staffers at the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., that “I know yesterday’s news was surprising and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do.”
Biden stressed that “the name has changed at the top of the ticket, but the mission hasn’t changed at all.” “And by the way,” he added, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala. I won’t be on the ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged.” “I’m watching you, kid,” Biden concluded in his message to Harris. “I love you.”
- Nancy Pelosi Endorses Kamala Harris for President With 'Immense Pride and Limitless Optimism' After Joe Biden Drops Out of 2024 Election
- Jill Biden Divides Social Media With Her Simple Emoji Reaction to Joe Biden Announcing He's Dropping Out of the 2024 Election
- 'Fake and Gay': Candace Owens Slams 'Senior Citizen' Joe Biden's Exit Announcement
Theories that Biden had died were circulating all over social media on July 22. Lauren Boebert took to X to write, “I demand proof of life from Joe Biden by 5:00pm. He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable.” Charlie Kirk, who is well-known as a conservative radio host and activist, also added to the rumors that Biden may have died.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro,” Kirk claimed on X. “The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest.” “Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to ‘medivac’ POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP,” Kirk added. “Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead.” Kirk did end up sharing the clip of Biden calling into Harris’ event on X, proving he was alive, but Kirk noted this was the “first time anyone heard from Biden in five days.”