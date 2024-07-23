According to a report from The Daily Beast , Biden called into the first stop of Harris’ campaign to get the nomination to be president. Although he’s recovering from COVID, Biden still called in to support Harris , telling a crowd of staffers at the campaign headquarters in Wilmington, Del., that “I know yesterday’s news was surprising and it was hard for you to hear, but it was the right thing to do .”

Biden stressed that “ the name has changed at the top of the ticket , but the mission hasn’t changed at all.” “And by the way,” he added, “I’m not going anywhere. I’m going to be out there in the campaign with her, with Kamala . I won’t be on the ticket, but I’m still going to be fully, fully engaged.” “I’m watching you, kid,” Biden concluded in his message to Harris. “I love you.”

Theories that Biden had died were circulating all over social media on July 22. Lauren Boebert took to X to write, “I demand proof of life from Joe Biden by 5:00pm. He needs to get in front of some camera and discuss if he’s aware that he dropped out. Hiding is completely unacceptable.” Charlie Kirk , who is well-known as a conservative radio host and activist, also added to the rumors that Biden may have died.

“Got a weird lead on a story that people should look into. I got a call from a source close to Las Vegas Metro,” Kirk claimed on X. “The official story was that Joe Biden's trip was cut short last week due to COVID. However, according to this source, US Secret Service informed LV Metro that there was an emergency situation involving Joe Biden and to close necessary streets so that POTUS could be transported immediately to University Medical, which they began to do in earnest.” “Then, mysteriously, there was a stand down order and the USSS informed local Vegas PD that they were going to ‘medivac’ POTUS to Johns Hopkins, which they presumed meant fly him back east ASAP,” Kirk added. “Apparently the rumor mill in the police department was that Joe Biden was dying or possibly already dead.” Kirk did end up sharing the clip of Biden calling into Harris’ event on X, proving he was alive, but Kirk noted this was the “first time anyone heard from Biden in five days.”