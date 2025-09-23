or
BREAKING NEWS
Politics > kamala harris
Politics

Kamala Harris Deemed 'Sick' by White House After Calling Donald Trump a 'Tyrant' and Warning America About Project 2025 Agenda

Split photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris called out 'titans of industry' for not 'speaking up' against Donald Trump.

Profile Image

Sept. 23 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Kamala Harris' concerns for the country have only increased in the months since Donald Trump was inaugurated back in January.

The former Vice President of the United States doubled down on her criticism of the Republican leader during an appearance on the Monday, September 23, edition of MSNBC's The Rachel Maddow Show.

In her interview, Harris deemed Trump a "tyrant" while promoting her new book 107 Days, which was released on Tuesday, September 23.

Kamala Harris Slams 'Titans of Industry' for Not Standing Up Against Trump Administration

Kamala Harris expressed concerns for the country during a recent appearance on MSNBC.
Source: MSNBC/YouTube

Kamala Harris expressed concerns for the country during a recent appearance on MSNBC.

The 40-minute interview saw Harris put "titans of industry" in the business and corporate world on blast for not "speaking up" against Trump and for surrendering to his administration's demands.

The Democratic politician, who described herself as "a lifelong public servant," said she previously believed "that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions."

Instead, "they have been silent," Harris noted, calling them "feckless" for complying to Trump's "outrageous demands."

Kamala Harris ridiculed Donald Trump for taking out 'vengeance on his critics.'
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris ridiculed Donald Trump for taking out 'vengeance on his critics.'

"It's not like they’re gonna lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons," she snubbed. "Right now we are dealing with, as I called him at my speech on the Ellipse, a tyrant."

Harris continued: "We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump. And these titans of industry are not speaking up."

"Perhaps it is because his threats and the way he has used the weight of the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics is something that they fear," the former VP suggested, admitting: "And I get that. We’ve seen the demonstration of it."

Kamala Harris Warns of Project 2025 Agenda

MORE ON:
kamala harris

Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris lost to Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

"Perhaps it is because they want to please him and nominate him for a Nobel prize. Perhaps it’s because they want a merger approved, or they want to avoid an investigation," she added.

Harris declared: "But at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions to have integrity and to, at some point, be the guardrails against a tyrant who is using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego."

Elsewhere in her interview, Harris warned American citizens that Trump's MAGA agenda has been "decades in the making" and extends far beyond the president himself.

Source: MSNBC/YouTube

"Project 2025 didn’t just drop out of thin air," Harris acknowledged. "That’s a product of decades of work. The implementation of a plan that’s about trying to get rid of the Department of Education, deregulate industries, weaken the rule of law... creating a system and through gerrymandering states, so that we would now have the Supreme Court that we have."

Harris urged her supporters to focus their fight on right now, as she noted: "There is the aspect of it that is about the immediate moment, such as the weight of the federal government being used to silence critics, citizens, and it must be about understanding that this did not just happen overnight."

White House Slams Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump 'Tyrant' Claims

The White House criticized Kamala Harris for calling Donald Trump a 'tyrant.'
Source: MEGA

The White House criticized Kamala Harris for calling Donald Trump a 'tyrant.'

"And we have to pay attention to an agenda that is not going to necessarily go away when this guy is finally termed out of office," she urged the country.

In response to Harris' interview, the White House slammed Trump's opponent in the 2024 presidential election over the words she used to describe the current U.S. commander-in-chief.

"SICK: Failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris is inciting violence on MSDNC, calling the duly elected President of the United States — who escaped two assassination attempts — a 'tyrant,'" the Trump administration's rapid response team wrote in a scathing social media post.

