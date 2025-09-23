Kamala Harris Deemed 'Sick' by White House After Calling Donald Trump a 'Tyrant' and Warning America About Project 2025 Agenda

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Slams 'Titans of Industry' for Not Standing Up Against Trump Administration

The 40-minute interview saw Harris put "titans of industry" in the business and corporate world on blast for not "speaking up" against Trump and for surrendering to his administration's demands. The Democratic politician, who described herself as "a lifelong public servant," said she previously believed "that if push came to shove, those titans of industry would be guardrails for our democracy, for the importance of sustaining democratic institutions." Instead, "they have been silent," Harris noted, calling them "feckless" for complying to Trump's "outrageous demands."

"It's not like they’re gonna lose their yacht or their house in the Hamptons," she snubbed. "Right now we are dealing with, as I called him at my speech on the Ellipse, a tyrant." Harris continued: "We used to compare the strength of our democracy to communist dictators. That’s what we’re dealing with right now in Donald Trump. And these titans of industry are not speaking up." "Perhaps it is because his threats and the way he has used the weight of the federal government to take out vengeance on his critics is something that they fear," the former VP suggested, admitting: "And I get that. We’ve seen the demonstration of it."

Kamala Harris Warns of Project 2025 Agenda

"Perhaps it is because they want to please him and nominate him for a Nobel prize. Perhaps it’s because they want a merger approved, or they want to avoid an investigation," she added. Harris declared: "But at some point, they’ve got to stand up for the sake of the people who rely on all of these institutions to have integrity and to, at some point, be the guardrails against a tyrant who is using the federal government to execute his whim and fancy because of a fragile ego." Elsewhere in her interview, Harris warned American citizens that Trump's MAGA agenda has been "decades in the making" and extends far beyond the president himself.

"Project 2025 didn’t just drop out of thin air," Harris acknowledged. "That’s a product of decades of work. The implementation of a plan that’s about trying to get rid of the Department of Education, deregulate industries, weaken the rule of law... creating a system and through gerrymandering states, so that we would now have the Supreme Court that we have." Harris urged her supporters to focus their fight on right now, as she noted: "There is the aspect of it that is about the immediate moment, such as the weight of the federal government being used to silence critics, citizens, and it must be about understanding that this did not just happen overnight."

White House Slams Kamala Harris Over Donald Trump 'Tyrant' Claims

