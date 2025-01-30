or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News
OK LogoNEWS

Madonna Praised by Fans After Lamenting 'Fascism' Has Become 'Banal and the Norm': 'A True Freedom Fighter'

Photo of Madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna shared a throwback photo to Instagram on January 30.

By:

Jan. 30 2025, Published 3:41 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Madonna isn't afraid to share her political opinions with the world.

On Thursday, January 30, the "Material Girl" singer took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself as she mourned the current state of the country.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @madonna/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

"Here I am, a young woman filled with a sense of purpose, and many dreams," she captioned the snapshot.

"It was my first year of living in New York, a dangerous place, promising me everything and nothing," she continued. "I had no idea that I would one day be living here in a time where fascism would become banal and the norm."

Article continues below advertisement
stars reveal how to get over your broken heart madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna said 'fascism' had become 'the norm' in New York.

Article continues below advertisement

Fans flooded the comments section praising her message and thanking her for "standing up for what matters."

One user replied, "The first artist REALLY TALKING about the current situation. You are so necessary ❤️ long live the queen," and another added, "Thank you for always speaking up while others are keeping their mouths shut!"

A third person gushed, "I love your history and your fight!" and a fourth shared, "You are a true freedom fighter . We love you Madonna ❤️❤️."

MORE ON:
NEWS

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
madonna
Source: MEGA

Madonna urged fans not to 'give up the fight' in a January 28 social media post.

Article continues below advertisement

This isn't the first time Madonna has shared her opinions on politics. Earlier this week, the Queen of Pop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to urge fans not to give up hope despite the changes happening in the government.

"It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years," she said on Tuesday, January 28. "Don’t give up the Fight!"

Article continues below advertisement
kamala harris hillary clinton advice move on losing donald trump
Source: MEGA

Madonna admitted in 2016 she felt like 'someone died' after Hillary Clinton lost the election.

Back in 2016, Madonna admitted she "felt like someone died" after Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.

"It felt like a ­combination of the heartbreak and betrayal you feel when someone you love more than anything leaves you, and also a death," she explained to Billboard. "I feel that way every morning; I wake up and say, 'Oh, wait, Donald Trump is still the president,' and it wasn't a bad dream that I had."

"It feels like women betrayed us," she noted. "The percentage of women who voted for Trump was insanely high."

"In a way, it makes sense that Donald Trump is the president," Madonna continued. "Because money rules. Not intelligence, not experience, not a moral compass, not the ability to make wise decisions, not the ability to think of the future of the human race."

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.