Madonna Praised by Fans After Lamenting 'Fascism' Has Become 'Banal and the Norm': 'A True Freedom Fighter'
Madonna isn't afraid to share her political opinions with the world.
On Thursday, January 30, the "Material Girl" singer took to her Instagram to share a throwback photo of herself as she mourned the current state of the country.
"Here I am, a young woman filled with a sense of purpose, and many dreams," she captioned the snapshot.
"It was my first year of living in New York, a dangerous place, promising me everything and nothing," she continued. "I had no idea that I would one day be living here in a time where fascism would become banal and the norm."
Fans flooded the comments section praising her message and thanking her for "standing up for what matters."
One user replied, "The first artist REALLY TALKING about the current situation. You are so necessary ❤️ long live the queen," and another added, "Thank you for always speaking up while others are keeping their mouths shut!"
A third person gushed, "I love your history and your fight!" and a fourth shared, "You are a true freedom fighter . We love you Madonna ❤️❤️."
- Madonna Attacked by Angry Republicans After Eating a 'F--- Trump' Cake in Response to 2024 Presidential Election: 'Have Some Respect'
- Barbra Streisand Says She'll Leave the U.S. If Donald Trump Wins the 2024 Election
- 'Someone Who Hates Women Deeply Is About to Be the President': Billie Eilish Assures Fans They Are 'Safe' With Her After Slamming Donald Trump at Nashville Show
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This isn't the first time Madonna has shared her opinions on politics. Earlier this week, the Queen of Pop took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to urge fans not to give up hope despite the changes happening in the government.
"It’s so sad to watch our new Government slowly dismantling all the Freedoms we have been fighting for and WON over the years," she said on Tuesday, January 28. "Don’t give up the Fight!"
Back in 2016, Madonna admitted she "felt like someone died" after Hillary Clinton lost the presidential election to Donald Trump.
"It felt like a combination of the heartbreak and betrayal you feel when someone you love more than anything leaves you, and also a death," she explained to Billboard. "I feel that way every morning; I wake up and say, 'Oh, wait, Donald Trump is still the president,' and it wasn't a bad dream that I had."
"It feels like women betrayed us," she noted. "The percentage of women who voted for Trump was insanely high."
"In a way, it makes sense that Donald Trump is the president," Madonna continued. "Because money rules. Not intelligence, not experience, not a moral compass, not the ability to make wise decisions, not the ability to think of the future of the human race."