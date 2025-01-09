or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
kamala harris
OK LogoNEWS

Kamala Harris 'Visibly Furious' as Barack Obama Laughs With Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter's State Funeral: Watch

Photo of Kamala Harris; picture of Barack Obama and Donald Trump.
Source: C-SPAN; MEGA

Kamala Harris didn't seem pleased with Barack Obama and Donald Trump's banter at Jimmy Carter's state funeral.

By:

Jan. 9 2025, Published 1:12 p.m. ET

Donald Trump and Barack Obama giggling together was an unexpected sight!

At the state funeral for late former President Jimmy Carter on Thursday, January 9, the rival politicians chatted up a storm, as they sat side by side behind Vice President Kamala Harris — who didn't appear pleased with Obama and Trump's friendly banter.

kamala harris furious barack obama laughs donald trump jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama and Donald Trump were seen laughing together at Washington National Cathedral.

In a viral video shared to X (formerly named Twitter), as well as in photos obtained by OK!, Trump could be seen whispering something into Obama's ear before the former Democratic POTUS let out a chuckle.

Harris — who sat in front of the duo in the first row of Washington National Cathedral with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — maintained a stoic face throughout the ceremony and gave a seemingly irritated glare over her shoulder when she heard Obama and Trump engaging in conversation.

Source: @DogRightGirl/X
While it's unclear what Obama and Trump were discussing, Harris appeared annoyed at the situation — prompting loads of reactions from social media users.

"Kamala Harris seems TICKED that President Trump and Obama are speaking at Carter’s funeral. Nobody wants to talk to Kamala, as usual," one hater snubbed, while another added, "Kamala Harris gets pissy when she looks back and sees Obama pleasantly chatting with Trump at Carter’s funeral."

kamala harris furious barack obama laughs donald trump jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

Barack Obama sat beside Donald Trump and his wife, Melania.

A third critic similarly noted, "Kamala [looks] visibly furious after seeing Obama talking with Trump," while a fourth declared: "Kamala’s face says it all — watching Obama talk to Trump has her absolutely fuming."

"Check out how Harris looks back at President Trump with that scorned face. He bothers her," someone else said.

kamala harris furious barack obama laughs donald trump jimmy carter funeral
Source: C-SPAN

Kamala Harris appeared to give Barack Obama and Donald Trump an annoyed glare during the service.

An additional individual sarcastically claimed: "NBC News is just dumbfounded that Trump & Obama are conversing and being cordial to each other. It’s almost like they are adults behaving as such, even with very known differing opinions. Weird."

Obama and Trump were among the five living presidents who attended Carter's state funeral on Thursday. President Joe Biden — who delivered the late commander-in-chief's eulogy — was also at the service with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden.

Former president Bill Clinton and his wife, Hillary, were there, too, as well as ex-prez George W. Bush and his wife, Laura.

Barack's wife, Michelle Obama, faced backlash for skipping out on the service, resulting in Donald's spouse, Melania, receiving praise for sitting beside her husband at the ceremony.

kamala harris furious barack obama laughs donald trump jimmy carter funeral
Source: MEGA

All five living presidents came together for the state funeral of late former President Jimmy Carter.

In December 2024, Joe announced Thursday, January 9, would be a national day of mourning, ordering federal offices to be closed "as a mark of respect" for Jimmy.

During his eulogy for the 39th U.S. president, who died at age 100 on December 29, Joe opened up about his longtime friend and fellow politician's positive traits.

"Character, I believe, is destiny. Destiny in our lives, and, quite frankly, destiny in the life of the nation. It’s an accumulation of a million things built on character that leads to a good life in a decent country," the current president said.

He continued: "Jimmy Carter’s friendship taught me, and through his life, taught me, that strength of character is more than title or the power we hold. It’s the strength to understand that everyone should be treated with dignity, respect, that everyone, and I mean everyone, deserves an even shot."

