Kamala Harris 'Visibly Furious' as Barack Obama Laughs With Donald Trump at Jimmy Carter's State Funeral: Watch

In a viral video shared to X (formerly named Twitter), as well as in photos obtained by OK!, Trump could be seen whispering something into Obama's ear before the former Democratic POTUS let out a chuckle.

Harris — who sat in front of the duo in the first row of Washington National Cathedral with her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff — maintained a stoic face throughout the ceremony and gave a seemingly irritated glare over her shoulder when she heard Obama and Trump engaging in conversation.