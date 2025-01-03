Donald Trump Plans to Attend Jimmy Carter's Funeral Despite Criticizing the Late Democratic President for Years
President-elect Donald Trump announced he plans to attend the funeral of former President Jimmy Carter, who passed away at the age of 100.
Trump was a fierce critic of Carter and his administration on the campaign trail ahead of November’s election, using the rising inflation rates of the 1970s to attack Democrats and then-opponent Joe Biden before the president dropped out of the race.
The 78-year-old politician was asked about Carter's funeral as he walked into a New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.
He told the press, "I'll be there."
When pushed on whether he'd spoken to the late president's family, Trump said he would "rather not say."
Elsewhere in his conversation with the journalists, the president-elect expressed optimism about the future, predicting that 2025 would be a "great year" and that the country would "thrive" during his second term in office.
He also shared his hopes for global happiness and well-being, stating: "There's a whole light over the whole world, not just our country."
- Donald Trump Rants 'Giddy' Democrats Are 'So Happy' the American Flag May Fly at 'Half Mast' at His Inauguration After Jimmy Carter's Death
- Donald Trump Takes Aim at Former President Jimmy Carter on His 100th Birthday
- Donald Trump Is 'Totally Convinced He's on the Path to Winning the Presidency Again': 'He's Elated'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
As OK! previously reported, despite Trump's criticisms of Carter throughout his 2024 election campaign, the father-of-five expressed appreciation for Carter's dedication to the country in a post shared to social media shortly after the former POTUS' passing.
"While I strongly disagreed with him philosophically and politically, I also realized that he truly loved and respected our Country, and all it stands for," Trump wrote of Carter. "He worked hard to make America a better place, and for that, I give him my highest respect."
Services honoring former President Carter are set to begin Saturday in the lead-up to the official state funeral on January 9 at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
The Carter Center released a statement claiming the family accepted an invitation from Congress for Carter to lie in state at the Capitol rotunda. Services will take place at Carter's home state of Georgia to D.C. over a span of five days.
President Biden declared January 9 a national day of mourning and issued an executive order closing all executive departments and agencies of the federal government on that day. He also ordered U.S. national flags to fly at half-staff for 30 days.