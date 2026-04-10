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'Cringe': Kamala Harris Roasted for 'Mob Boss' Donald Trump Impression: Watch

Photo of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris’ ‘mob boss’ impression of Donald Trump went viral online, with many users on social media calling it ‘cringe’ and ‘insufferable.’

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April 10 2026, Published 4:51 p.m. ET

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Kamala Harris ruffled some feathers with her "mob boss" impression of Donald Trump.

The Democrat shamed the president during a speech at the National Action Network Convention on Friday, April 10, before taking aim at his mafia leader persona.

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Kamala Harris Did a 'Mob Boss' Donald Trump Impression

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Photo of Kamala Harris mocked Donald Trump with a 'mob boss' impression.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris mocked Donald Trump with a 'mob boss' impression.

"The way that he's thinking of foreign policy, it seems, is when he talks about America first, it's to withdraw from these relationships and these connections," Harris, 61, said before doing her impression.

"Then he kind of acts like a mob boss," she said in an exaggerated accent as she leaned back. "Then he's kinda like, 'You know, you take Easter Eastern Europe, and I'll take the Western Hemisphere, and then you over there you get Asia, and we'll just divide it up. Right?'"

The impression irked fans, with many sounding off on their opinions in the comments section.

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Source: @disclosetv/X

Kamala Harris sparked mixed opinions with her 'mob boss' impression.

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Kamala Harris' Impression Ruffled Feathers Online

Photo of Kamala Harris faced backlash online for her impression of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris faced backlash online for her impression of Donald Trump.

“Nothing she does is authentic, it is all cringe," one critic said via X, while another user added, "This isn’t even a Trump impression, it’s a ‘suburban mom who just finished her fourth glass of Chardonnay' impression. Insufferable."

"How is it possible that this is her best Trump impression? What the h--- is this?" a third added. "No wonder she never became President. She can't even mentally conceptualize how to imitate Trump."

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Kamala Harris and Donald Trump Are Known for Exchanging Jabs

Photo of Donald Trump took shots at Kamala Harris last month during a swearing-in ceremony.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump took shots at Kamala Harris last month during a swearing-in ceremony.

Jabs between Harris and Trump, 79, are nothing new. Just last month, the president couldn't help but take a swipe at the former VP during the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

“Explain that to me. He was the worst. She was as bad as he was. Gonna give ‘em an IQ test next week,” he muttered, appearing to refer to former President Joe Biden and Harris.

Kamala Harris Challenged Donald Trump to Cognitive Test

Photo of Kamala Harris challenged Donald Trump to a cognitive test in late 2024.
Source: MEGA

Kamala Harris challenged Donald Trump to a cognitive test in late 2024.

Throughout the 2024 campaign and into his current term, he repeatedly attacked Harris' intelligence, labeling her a "low-IQ individual" and suggesting she undergo cognitive testing.

Harris responded that same year by stating she would agree to a cognitive test and challenged Trump to take the same one. She hinted the president's numerous verbal attacks were a sign he was becoming "increasingly unstable."

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