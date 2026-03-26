or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump Says He Wants to Give Kamala Harris an 'IQ Test' in Odd Remark

split of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently labels former Vice President Kamala Harris a 'low-IQ individual.'

March 26 2026, Published 11:28 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

In a series of odd, rambling remarks, President Donald Trump said that his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, was "bad" and that an "IQ test [is] coming next week" under his administration.

The comments came on Tuesday, March 24, as the 79-year-old POTUS spoke to reporters in the Oval Office following the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

While his remarks primarily focused on the ongoing conflict with Iran and a potential peace deal, the president inexplicably and suddenly veered off topic to Harris.

Article continues below advertisement

'Give 'Em an IQ Test Next Week'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @atrupar/X

Donald Trump wants to give an IQ test to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Explain that to me. He was the worst. She was as bad as he was. Gonna give ‘em an IQ test next week,” he muttered, appearing to refer to former President Joe Biden and Harris.

The president has frequently attacked the former veep’s intelligence, often labeling her a "low-IQ individual" and suggesting she undergo cognitive testing.

Throughout the 2024 campaign and into his current term, Trump has repeatedly called Harris "dumb," "mentally impaired" and "unintelligent.”

Article continues below advertisement

Kamala Harris Said Donald Trump's Attacks on Her Prove He's 'Increasingly Unstable'

image of Donald Trump previously challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom to take an IQ test.
Source: mega

Donald Trump previously challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom to take an IQ test.

In late 2024, Harris responded to these jabs by stating she would take a cognitive test and challenged Trump to take the same one, calling his attacks a sign that he is "increasingly unstable.”

Trump has not limited these challenges to Harris; he has also recently suggested that other political opponents, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have "low IQ" or lack mental capacity.

Social media observers stewed in response to Trump’s non-sequitur slam of Harris, with one popular anti-Trump account, Artie Vandelay, noting, “Woman of color = Low IQ. According to Trump. Every time.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Trump's IQ Is the Real Question'

image of Donald Trump claims he's in good health.
Source: mega

Donald Trump claims he's in good health.

International Business Times UK posted, “'Unintelligent' Trump Claims Kamala Harris Needs to Undergo IQ Test, Describes Biden as 'Worst President'. Donald Trump fixated on Biden, Obama, and even commented on how the former presidents walk.”

Former Republican turned Trump critic Danielle Candela exclaimed, “TRUMP IS A CONVICTED FELON! Nothing Pam Bondi can do will change the facts: 5 times draft dodger, a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, impeached twice, held an Insurrection, stole classified documents, and stored them in a public toilet. He is a grifter! Stop normalizing his s---.”

“Trump’s IQ is the real question,” another quipped.

Agreeing, popular resistor account Jon Andrews added, “Will someone ask Grampy if he’s taken his daily cognitive test yet?”

image of Donald Trump frequently sleeps in meetings.
Source: mega

Donald Trump frequently sleeps in meetings.

The consensus was that the aged president was projecting as he's been known to do, with intense focus on his own cognitive health after recent incidents of meandering speeches, sleeping during meetings and mental confusion.

“I think the world would like Trump to be the one to take an IQ test. This bumbling idiot, with a 50-word vocabulary and zero understanding of tariffs, has the nerve to question other people’s IQs," posted a self-described constitutional conservative.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.