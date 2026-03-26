Donald Trump Says He Wants to Give Kamala Harris an 'IQ Test' in Odd Remark

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In a series of odd, rambling remarks, President Donald Trump said that his 2024 opponent, former Vice President Kamala Harris, was "bad" and that an "IQ test [is] coming next week" under his administration. The comments came on Tuesday, March 24, as the 79-year-old POTUS spoke to reporters in the Oval Office following the swearing-in ceremony for Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. While his remarks primarily focused on the ongoing conflict with Iran and a potential peace deal, the president inexplicably and suddenly veered off topic to Harris.

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'Give 'Em an IQ Test Next Week'

Trump says he wants to give Kamala Harris an IQ test pic.twitter.com/dxht18vr3J — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump wants to give an IQ test to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“Explain that to me. He was the worst. She was as bad as he was. Gonna give ‘em an IQ test next week,” he muttered, appearing to refer to former President Joe Biden and Harris. The president has frequently attacked the former veep’s intelligence, often labeling her a "low-IQ individual" and suggesting she undergo cognitive testing. Throughout the 2024 campaign and into his current term, Trump has repeatedly called Harris "dumb," "mentally impaired" and "unintelligent.”

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Kamala Harris Said Donald Trump's Attacks on Her Prove He's 'Increasingly Unstable'

Source: mega Donald Trump previously challenged Gov. Gavin Newsom to take an IQ test.

In late 2024, Harris responded to these jabs by stating she would take a cognitive test and challenged Trump to take the same one, calling his attacks a sign that he is "increasingly unstable.” Trump has not limited these challenges to Harris; he has also recently suggested that other political opponents, such as California Gov. Gavin Newsom, have "low IQ" or lack mental capacity. Social media observers stewed in response to Trump’s non-sequitur slam of Harris, with one popular anti-Trump account, Artie Vandelay, noting, “Woman of color = Low IQ. According to Trump. Every time.”

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'Trump's IQ Is the Real Question'

Source: mega Donald Trump claims he's in good health.

International Business Times UK posted, “'Unintelligent' Trump Claims Kamala Harris Needs to Undergo IQ Test, Describes Biden as 'Worst President'. Donald Trump fixated on Biden, Obama, and even commented on how the former presidents walk.” Former Republican turned Trump critic Danielle Candela exclaimed, “TRUMP IS A CONVICTED FELON! Nothing Pam Bondi can do will change the facts: 5 times draft dodger, a convicted felon, adjudicated rapist, impeached twice, held an Insurrection, stole classified documents, and stored them in a public toilet. He is a grifter! Stop normalizing his s---.” “Trump’s IQ is the real question,” another quipped. Agreeing, popular resistor account Jon Andrews added, “Will someone ask Grampy if he’s taken his daily cognitive test yet?”

Source: mega Donald Trump frequently sleeps in meetings.