Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Shows Off Her Toned Figure in Tiny Crop Top and High-Slit Skirt: Photo
Oct. 6 2026, Published 8:29 a.m. ET
Ella Emhoff is putting her unique sense of style on display!
The 27-year-old model and stepdaughter of former Vice President Kamala Harris showed off her toned figure in a daring ensemble while stepping out during New York Fashion Week.
Emhoff bared her midriff in a tiny crop top, which she paired with a flowing skirt featuring a dramatic thigh-high slit.
The revealing ensemble allowed Emhoff to flaunt her toned stomach and legs while also putting several of her many tattoos on display.
The fashionista kept the focus on her eye-catching outfit by wearing her short curly locks naturally and keeping her beauty look minimal.
Ella Emhoff Is No Stranger to New York Fashion Week
Emhoff has become a familiar face in the fashion world since bursting onto the national stage during former President Joe Biden and Harris' 2021 inauguration.
Her embellished Miu Miu coat quickly went viral, and shortly afterward, she signed a modeling contract with IMG Models.
As OK! previously reported, Emhoff landed the major modeling deal after her inauguration fashion caught the attention of the industry.
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“I was pretty surprised when everything with IMG was happening because when I was younger, I never saw that as being part of my timeline,” Emhoff admitted at the time.
The Parsons School of Design graduate has since walked for major designers and appeared at fashion events around the world.
Emhoff has also become known for taking risks with her personal style, often mixing feminine pieces with more unconventional silhouettes and showing off her collection of tattoos.
During New York Fashion Week in February, Emhoff attended Sandy Liang's Fall/Winter 2026 show in a playful blue gingham ensemble. She layered a bra top over a cropped white T-shirt and completed the outfit with coordinating pieces from the collection.
Ella Emhoff Recently Celebrated Her 27th Birthday
Emhoff's latest stylish outing comes months after she celebrated turning 27.
As OK! previously reported, Emhoff rocked a sultry cheetah-print corset while celebrating her birthday with boyfriend Charlie Vessell in May.
“Feeling so grateful, so loved, and sooooooo 27,” she captioned a gallery of photos from the festivities.
Despite becoming a fixture in the fashion industry, Emhoff has admitted she didn't always consider herself particularly stylish.
“I never saw myself as a ‘fashion person,’” she said in an interview. “Obviously, I loved fashion and cared a lot about it. But I was really into doing my own thing and being really comfortable in my own body, you know?”
Years later, between her runway appearances and daring NYFW ensembles, Emhoff has certainly carved out a fashion identity all her own.