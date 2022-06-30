EXCLUSIVE DETAILSKamala Harris Claims She'll Support Joe Biden To Lead Democratic Ticket For 2024 Despite Months Of Secret Feuding
All good? Even though Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden don't always get along, the former claimed she will support the 79-year-old if he decides to run for president in 2024.
On Monday, June 27, Harris spoke to CNN's Dana Bash about what the future holds. "Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate."
But a few days later, on Wednesday, June 28, she rephrased her answer while speaking with reporters, "The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together."
CNN’s Arlette Saenz reported that Harris specifically "sought to make such a clarification over concerns about FEC rules, a source with knowledge of the concerns said." The word "intends" means that Biden is not an active, formally declared candidate.
As OK! previously reported, the two have been at odds with one another. “The division between Team Biden and Team Harris could not be bigger; the situation is dire,” a source exclusively told OK!.
When Tucker Carlson made fun of Biden's old age, Harris didn't stick up for him, which didn't sit right with the politician's team.
"The Vice President is supposed to support the commander-in-chief, not behave in a manner that opens him up to FOX News and its hosts using their power and influence to ridicule him, especially during a time of a world war," a source connected to the White House said.
It seems like Harris may want to go out on her own one day and ditch Biden.
“Kamala Harris is manipulative. She desperately wants to take the Oval in 2024. If anyone thinks Kamala sticking to the side of Obama like super glue wasn’t a well-heeled plan, they’ve never worked in politics, clearly!” the insider noted.