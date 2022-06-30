All good? Even though Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden don't always get along, the former claimed she will support the 79-year-old if he decides to run for president in 2024.

On Monday, June 27, Harris spoke to CNN's Dana Bash about what the future holds. "Joe Biden is running for reelection, and I will be his ticket mate."

But a few days later, on Wednesday, June 28, she rephrased her answer while speaking with reporters, "The president intends to run and if he does, I will be his ticket mate. We will run together."