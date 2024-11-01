Kamie Crawford Reveals Her Next Steps After Leaving 'Catfish': 'I'm Putting My Producer Hat On'
Kamie Crawford shocked Catfish fans when she announced she was leaving the popular MTV show after six years, but the former Miss Teen USA is preparing for the next stage of her career.
"I am putting my producer hat on," Crawford exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Mucinex. "I'm ready to be behind the scenes and behind the camera."
"I'm a huge true crime girl. I think it's the Scorpio in me," she says. "I think that's next. I'm excited about a show I've created that lives on its own without me."
Crawford made her reality television debut in 2016 when she starred in F in Fabulous, and her life has transformed immensely in the eight years since the show aired.
"The biggest lesson I've learned is that the right opportunity will find you — don't be too thirsty for opportunities that don't align with you," Crawford shares. "It's okay to pass on things. I grew up in an early hosting space where there were so few opportunities that it felt like if something came your way, you better latch onto it."
"Things have changed, and whatever is for me will not miss me," Crawford adds. "I don't need to be afraid of not having the next thing."
Along with her work in unscripted content, the Fordham alum became a Sports Illustrated Rookie in 2022, and she is often seen showcasing her bikini confidence while working with the brand. As a "girls girl," Crawford feels empowered by the Sports Illustrated team.
"These women at Sports Illustrated Swimsuit are the kindest," she says. "I could grab any woman off the street, put them on a set for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and guarantee they would feel and look incredible because of the love they pour into you."
With over a decade of experience in the public eye, Crawford also shares some advice for influencer Kayla Nicole — who guest-starred on Crawford's podcast when she was dating Travis Kelce.
"There's no sense in holding on to negativity or the terrible things people say. I can open my comments section on any given day and see a plethora of things people think about me or say about me that they think I don't see or can't see because of how many followers I have," Crawford advises while discussing the backlash Nicole received for opening up about her past dating experiences.
"I see it, I can see it, but at the end of the day, it's like, does this apply to me?" the "Relations---" podcaster stresses.
While juggling her busy career and bi-coastal lifestyle, Crawford relies on Mucinex Night Shift to stop the common cold from disrupting her busy schedule.
"The entire campaign is about having no regrets, and taking any kind of multi-symptom cold and flu relief medication before you go to bed can help you wake up to have a better morning," Crawford shares. "Mucinex Night Shift is even better than all of those. "
"The colder seasons are upon us," she notes. "We do not have time to be getting sick, missing flights and missing family events or time out with friends."