Kamie Crawford Reveals Her Next Steps After Leaving 'Catfish': 'I'm Putting My Producer Hat On'

Kamie Crawford shocked Catfish fans when she announced she was leaving the popular MTV show after six years, but the former Miss Teen USA is preparing for the next stage of her career.

"I'm a huge true crime girl. I think it's the Scorpio in me," she says. "I think that's next. I'm excited about a show I've created that lives on its own without me."

"I am putting my producer hat on," Crawford exclusively tells OK! while discussing her partnership with Mucinex. "I'm ready to be behind the scenes and behind the camera."

Crawford made her reality television debut in 2016 when she starred in F in Fabulous, and her life has transformed immensely in the eight years since the show aired.

"The biggest lesson I've learned is that the right opportunity will find you — don't be too thirsty for opportunities that don't align with you," Crawford shares. "It's okay to pass on things. I grew up in an early hosting space where there were so few opportunities that it felt like if something came your way, you better latch onto it."

"Things have changed, and whatever is for me will not miss me," Crawford adds. "I don't need to be afraid of not having the next thing."