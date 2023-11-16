'I Would Love to Bring It Back': 'WAGS LA' Star Nicole Williams English Teases Reboot of the Popular Reality Show

Williams English experienced many of the anxieties women face when it comes to family planning, but ultimately, she was grateful that she was able to pursue her ambitions while expecting her daughter, India.

"As you get older, you get married, you get pregnant and you start worrying," the mogul confesses. "Especially when you're in an industry like this and your appearance is everything."

"I think that I postponed trying to get pregnant for so long because I was fearful that I wouldn't book Sports Illustrated," she notes. "I just let go and said 'You know what? Whatever it's going to be is going to be.'"