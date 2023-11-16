'I Would Love to Bring It Back': 'WAGS LA' Star Nicole Williams English Teases Reboot of the Popular Reality Show
Nicole Williams English once starred in the popular reality show WAGS LA, and since wrapping the E! series, the model went on to launch a swimsuit brand and accomplished her lifelong aspiration of becoming a Sports Illustrated rookie during her third trimester.
WAGS LA aired in 2015 and highlighted the lavish lives of the women behind sports icons, and now, 8 years after the show premiered, the Nia Lynn founder admits that it would be great to have a reboot showcasing the cast's new lives.
"WAGS I feel like it was such a hit," Williams English exclusively tells OK! "I'm like, 'bring it back.' I would love to bring it back. I mean, me and all my friends have kids, and we can just have the whole family."
Although the program captured the businesswoman's romance with her partner, Larry English, the entrepreneur was diligently working toward joining the Sports Illustrated team.
"I wanted this so badly for over 20 years, and it's been the goal of my career and my dream since I started modeling," she says. "Never in my wildest dreams did I think that it would all happen the minute I got pregnant."
- Wendy Williams Makes Major Social Media Change After Her Split From Husband Kevin Hunter
- 'Can't Wait To Welcome Our Baby Girl': Tennis Star Caroline Wozniacki & David Lee Expecting Their First Child
- Adrienne Bailon-Houghton 'Definitely' Wants to Expand Her Family After Welcoming Son Ever: 'I Haven't Given Up Hope I Could Possibly Carry'
Williams English experienced many of the anxieties women face when it comes to family planning, but ultimately, she was grateful that she was able to pursue her ambitions while expecting her daughter, India.
"As you get older, you get married, you get pregnant and you start worrying," the mogul confesses. "Especially when you're in an industry like this and your appearance is everything."
"I think that I postponed trying to get pregnant for so long because I was fearful that I wouldn't book Sports Illustrated," she notes. "I just let go and said 'You know what? Whatever it's going to be is going to be.'"
As she continued to navigate her professional path, the designer envisioned herself following in the footsteps of Gigi Hadid and Chrissy Teigen.
"I kept manifesting it," she continues. "I had written in my journal 'I am a 2023 Sports Illustrated rookie.' Then three weeks later, I get the call and I'm like, 'You got to be kidding me, guys.' I'm pregnant. And I'm like, 'Are you sure you know I'm pregnant?'"
Becoming a mother gave the television personality a level of confidence.
"I just felt so amazing and beautiful, and I felt my best pregnant," the TikToker adds. "I tell my husband all the time, 'I miss my pregnancy body because you just feel powerful.'"
"I was shooting in this bikini with this huge belly, and my ankles were swollen," she continues. "I had my feet in ice buckets during lunch and my face was puffy, but I still felt amazing because I just felt I had more purpose. It was just bigger than I ever could have dreamed of shooting with my daughter in my belly."
"I now have something to show my daughter as she gets older, and I have a story to tell her," she shares. "Never give up on your dreams. Look at this, I was pregnant with you when my dreams finally came true, and it was just an epic moment for me."
Williams English's relationship with Sports Illustrated continues to grow, as the Toronto native is set to host the F1 Club SI party on Friday, November 17 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix alongside Brooks Nader.
"I've never been to F1 before, but I'm just so happy to be hosting it. It's going to be really amazing," she says.